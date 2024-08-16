Congressman claims FBI committed ‘obstruction’ for authorizing the cremation of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who tried to assassinate Trump

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 16 de agosto, 2024

Rep. Clay Higgins, a member of the committee investigating the attack on Donald Trump in Butler, Pa., claimed that the body of the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, has gone missing. Higgins accused the FBI of returning the body to the family, which had him cremated prior to congressional analysis.

Higgins said it is "disturbing" that the agency prevented further investigation and analysis of the shooter's remains as planned. "My effort to examine Crooks' body on Monday, August 5, caused quite a stir and revealed a disturbing fact … the FBI released the body for cremation 10 days after [July 13, the day of the attack]," Higgins wrote in his report to the bipartisan committee organized to investigate security lapses surrounding the assassination attempt.

According to Higgins, the body disappeared on July 23 and as of Monday, Aug. 5, no one knew anything of its whereabouts. Higgins described the FBI's actions "as an obstruction to any following investigative effort." He qualifies that, although it was the coroner who released the body, this would not have occurred without the FBI's permission.

Rep. Higgins lamented that now, the investigation conducted by Congress only be able to examine the elements that the FBI will provide. This evidence is comprised of images and reports from the local coroner and the federal agency.

An unusual procedure

The Republican assured in his report that this procedure by the FBI is not a common occurrence at crime scenes. "I interviewed several First Responders who expressed everything from surprise to dismay to suspicion regarding the fact that the FBI released the crime scene so early after [July 13]," Higgins stated.

He adds in his notes that the FBI knew full well that the U.S. Congress was conducting an investigation into the motives that allowed Thomas Matthew Crooks to fire from such a clear position at Donald Trump. "The FBI cleaned up biological evidence from the crime scene, which is unheard of," Higgins wrote. "Cops don't do that, ever."

Praise for local law enforcement In the same report, Higgins complimented the work of local law enforcement. In his report, the Republican representative assures that "Those gentlemen had nothing to hide, and they were 100% accommodating despite my rather intense demands on their time and resources due to the compressed schedule I was working with."



Higgins also gave some details about the shooting and the shooter who took Crooks' life. It was a member of the Butler Police SWAT Team who took down the shooter with two shots. The first hit Crooks' rifle in the stock, damaged it and caused an explosion of shrapnel that wounded Crooks. A second Secret Service shot struck Crooks in the head.

FBI denies any obstruction

Following the statements made by Republican Representative Clay Higgins, a spokesman for the FBI sought to contradict the congressman.

In statements to Fox News, the federal agency rejected the allegations made by Republican Congressman Clay Higgins. The spokesman added that any suggestion that the agency is interfering with congressional efforts to investigate the assassination attempt "is inaccurate and unfounded."

The FBI assures that Crooks' body was released to his family in coordination with the Butler Coroner's Office "in accordance with normal procedures."