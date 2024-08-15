A bill to restructure the Secret Service in the wake of the attack against Trump in Pennsylvania is presented in the House of Representatives

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agentsRebecca Droke / AFP

15 de agosto, 2024

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) introduced a bill seeking to restructure the functions of the U.S. Secret Service in the wake of the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The legislation, called the "Focus on Protection Act," proposes that the agency focus exclusively on protecting political leaders, eliminating its current responsibility for investigating financial crimes.

Security restructuring and expansion

The legislative proposal requires that all resources and personnel dedicated to the investigation of financial crimes be transferred to the Treasury Department within 180 days. This change is intended to improve efficiency in combating such crimes and allow the Secret Service to focus on its core mission: protecting high-profile political figures, their families and foreign dignitaries.

In addition, the legislation proposes strengthening security at public events by expanding the Secret Service's perimeter of protection to at least 500 yards and allowing for additional adjustments based on the specific needs of the environment. It also requires securing all elevated positions that could be used for attacks, a measure not currently required by law.

These strengthened security measures are designed to prevent incidents such as the shooting at Trump's rally in Butler, Pa., which resulted in the death of an attendee and left three people injured, including the former president. The incident exposed significant flaws in Secret Service security, allowing an attacker to position himself in an elevated location with an AR-15 style rifle approximately 160 yards from Trump.

Bipartisan support and historical context

Although the idea of restructuring the Secret Service has been discussed for years, it has gained renewed bipartisan support in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Trump. Torres' proposal reflects a growing concern about the Secret Service's ability to adapt to contemporary threats and effectively protect America's political leaders.