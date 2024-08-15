RFK Jr. tried to meet with Kamala Harris to negotiate a cabinet post in exchange for lowering his candidacy

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 14 de agosto, 2024

While Robert Kennedy Jr. fights to gain ballot access in all 50 states, the independent candidate also remains open to negotiating with the other two candidates for possible cabinet posts. As reported by The Washington Post, RFK Jr. attempted to meet with Kamala Harris in recent days, but the vice president showed no interest in the proposal.

According to officials of the independent candidate's campaign, she sought to approach Harris through intermediaries, with the objective of negotiating some kind of electoral agreement. She had already done the same with Donald Trump after the Republican National Convention (RNC), although without sealing anything concrete. RFK Jr. maintains a good personal relationship with the former president.

Kennedy "sought a meeting last week with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to discuss the possibility of serving in her administration, perhaps as cabinet secretary, if he endorses her campaign and she wins, according to Kennedy campaign officials," the cited media outlet reported.

"I think it's a strategic mistake on their part. That's my perspective. I think they should be considering every opportunity. I think it's going to be a very close race," the independent said.

These attempts come after the independent campaign has experienced a considerable drop in the polls, which appeared afterJoe Biden announced he would not seek re-election.

"His campaign has produced polls, which he has sought to share with Democrats, that claim to show that both Harris and Trump would get a boost in public support in 31 states if either candidate publicly announced that Kennedy would have a role in his administration's cabinet," they added from the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the candidate continues to campaign across the country. Soon he plans to tour Arizona and Nebraska, although, according to his advisers, he leaves the door open to the possibility of dropping out of the race if he finds another way to "achieve change"in the country.

Currently, Kennedy secured a spot on the ballot in 15 states and is fighting to get to 50. However, a New York judge ruled that the candidate falsely claimed to have a New York residence in his nominating petitions, thus invalidating the documents needed to get on the ballot in the Empire State.

"Right now we have enough signatures to be in all 50 states, so...we've turned in most of them, some of the states aren't certified yet, but we're going to be on the ballot in all 50 states, for sure," he recently noted.