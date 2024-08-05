Cold case: Robert Kennedy Jr. admits to leaving bear cub carcass in Central Park a decade ago

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 5 de agosto, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made an unexpected confession on Sunday. The independent candidate for the 2024 presidential election admitted that he was responsible for the appearance of a bear cub carcass in Central Park in 2014, an event that grabbed all the front pages at the time because of the unbelievability of the event.

It was during an interview with Roseanne Barr that he himself uploaded to his profile on the social network X and where the presenter is seen shocked at the independent politician's confession.

In it, RFK Jr. assured that he was to blame for the appearance of the animal's corpse since he left it there with the intention of making it look like the bear cub had been run over by a bicycle in a possible accident in Central Park. The independent candidate recounted how he saw a woman fatally run over the bear cub and leave it on the asphalt. Although, originally, his idea was to take the carcass away to skin it and store its meat in a refrigerator:

"So I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van, because I was going to skin the bear, and it was in very good condition." Robert Kennedy Jr. independent candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

However, time got to him. And, after having the bear cub's body in his truck for hours, the now independent candidate for the 2024 presidential election realized he would not be able to take advantage of the cub's body and had to change his plan:

"At the end of the dinner, it went late, and I realized I couldn’t go home, I had to go to the airport. And the bear was in my car, and I didn’t want to leave the bear in my car, because that would have been bad." Robert Kennedy Jr. independent candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The only idea that occurred to both him and his friends, reports Deadline, was to take the bear cub's body to Central Park after dinner where they left it with the idea of placing it in such a way that it would look like "he got hit by a bike."

They thought whoever found the body would find it amusing. But the woman, who, at the time, was out for a walk with her dog, caused a media stir and virtually all the US media echoed the news:

"The next day it was on every television station. It was the front page of every paper." Robert Kennedy Jr. independent candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Although the authorities tried to find out what had happened to the animal, they were not able to solve the case. Until now, almost ten years after the carcass of the bear cub appeared, when Robert Kennedy Jr. has revealed that he was the culprit of this event.