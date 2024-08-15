Trump focuses on economy during North Carolina stop: 'Does anyone here feel richer under Kamala Harris?'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 14 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump stopped by North Carolina for a campaign event, where he took aim at Kamala Harris, tried to focus on the issues and pushed for Mark Robinson's gubernatorial candidacy, who is currently trailing Democratic rival Josh Stein. The former president is also struggling to retake the lead in key states amid Harris' honeymoon.

Trump arrived in Asheville on Wednesday afternoon to a packed audience. The Republican candidate tried to focus exclusively on the economy, constantly paraphrasing Ronald Reagan, who more than 40 years ago asked Americans if they were better off than they were four years ago.

"Does anyone here feel richer under Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe than they were during the Trump administration? Is there anything cheaper with Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe? Are they better off now with Harris and Biden than they are with a person named President Donald J. Trump? Do you know him? He's a fine gentleman," he expressed.

"Inflation is destroying our country. It's destroying our families. We're going to attack everything from auto affordability and housing affordability to the cost of insurance and supply chain problems," he continued.

The former president attempted to associate Harris with Biden, also remarking that she was the deciding vote on two of the president's spending legislation: the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

However, Trump couldn't resist personally criticizing the vice president, calling her laughter "crazy" and asserting that she wasn't very "smart." "We're going to talk about one issue today and then we'll come back to the other, because we love that, don't we?" he joked.

Harris has gone more than 20 days without formally answering questions from the press, avoiding speaking out on issues such as the economy, immigration and mining, among others.