Kamala gets the worst result among Hispanics for a Democratic candidate so far this century

The exchange of Kamala Harris for Joe Biden is not convincing Hispanic voters. The vice president is barely 5 points ahead of Donald Trump in voting intention among Latinos heading into the November election, according to a CBS poll, the smallest margin for a Democratic candidate so far this century.

Currently, Kamala has the support of 52% of Hispanic voters, compared to 47% for Trump. At this point in the race, his predecessor and previous Democratic candidate until his resignation 15 days ago, Joe Biden, was ahead of Trump himself in 2020 by 33 points. The largest distance for a Democratic candidate was Barack Obama's 44 points in 2012. Four years earlier, Obama marched 36 points ahead of the then conservative candidate.

Kamala, worse than the other Democrats who lost their elections

The worst thing for Kamala is that even her party's candidates who were ultimately defeated at the polls were doing better. Thus, Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump himself in 2016 had a Hispanic vote intention 38 points higher than her opponent. The worst figure to date was John Kerry, who had to settle for being 9 points ahead of George W. Bush in 2004.

The gap is slightly larger if all independent candidates are added. With the inclusion of Robert F. Kennedy, Jill Stein and Cornel West, Harris gets 51% of the support, compared to 44% for Trump, seven points behind, still below even Kerry. However only Kennedy would get votes among the aspirants outside the major parties, and it would be that 2% that Kamala wins.

The vice-president, one point ahead of Trump according to CBS

However, CBS puts Kamala one point ahead of Donald Trump nationally. The Democratic candidate gets one point more than her conservative rival (50%-49%) spurred, above all, by black voters and women. The mogul, meanwhile, registers better numbers among white voters and men.