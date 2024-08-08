The collapse of 'The Squad' and the weariness of silent majorities

8 de agosto, 2024

Recently, progressive Rep. Cori Bush was defeated in the Democratic primary in Missouri's First Congressional District. She is the second member of "The Squad," the Democratic Party's radical left-wing group, to lose in the polls after the resounding defeat suffered in June by Jamaal Bowman in New York's 16th District.

Bush's opponent was Wesley Bell, St. Louis County prosecutor, who got 51% of the vote to the "Squad" candidate's 46%.

Bell promised during his campaign that he will be a progressive, but pragmatic congressman, dissociating himself from the ideological radicalism of which he accused Bush, who has also made several antisemitic comments. This resulted in some pro-Israeli groups donating a large amount of money to her opponent.

Bell questioned Bush's antisemitism and also took aim at the "Squad" member's ineffectiveness as a congresswoman, recalling her votes against the bipartisan infrastructure package and the child tax credit.

Bush's antisemitic comments



Bush was one of two members of Congress who voted against a measure to deny entry into the United States to Hamas terrorists who perpetrated the Oct. 7 massacre, and even called the Israeli counteroffensive an "ethnic cleansing campaign" and a "war crime" shortly after the brutal attack in southern Israel.

The extremist Democrat has also refused to call Hamas a terrorist organization and backs Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), the antisemitic movement calling for a boycott of Israel.

After the primary defeat, Bush continued her antisemitic tirade, threatening the pro-Israel organization American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). "All they did was radicalize me — and so now they need to be afraid," she said, visibly flustered and elated. "They are about to see this other Cori, this other side," she added. And she warned, "AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down."

#VIDEO | Cori Bush amenaza a AIPAC.

La exmiembro del Squad, Cori Bush, amenaza a AIPAC tras su derrota: "Todo lo que hicieron fue radicalizarme, así que ahora tienen que tener miedo".

"Están a punto de ver a esta otra Cori en este otro lado". "AIPAC, vengo a derribar tu reino". pic.twitter.com/VMxy0u6H01 — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) August 7, 2024

Jamaal Bowman's defeat



The June defeat of Jamaal Bowman, who has been questioned for his antisemitic comments and accusing Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza, was the first by a member of "The Squad" since the far-left group was formed in 2018.

Bowman lost to George Latimer, a more moderate option willing to help Israel in its war against Hamas, by a 20-point margin in New York's 16th district.

Before the primary, at an event in the Bronx, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) joined Bowman at a rally marked by expletives from the Democratic representative who, on repeated occasions, insulted pro-Israel PACs who, predictably, supported his opponent.

"We are going to show f–king AIPAC, the power of the motherf–king South Bronx!" expressed Bowman.

Following Bowman's defeat, some members of "The Squad" blamed AIPAC for the outcome.

An obfuscated AOC took aim at the pro-Israeli group, which she called a "Republican organization."

"I think that what we do need to have a real conversation about is how a Republican, primarily Republican and largely Republican-financed organization is playing and dumping money and playing an extremely divisive role in the Democratic Party," AOC said.

At the time, Bush added to AOC's criticism.

"AIPAC and their allies — backed by far-right Donald Trump megadonors — poured a tidal wave of cash into this primary race showing us just how desperate these billionaire extremists are in their attempts to buy our democracy, promote their own gain, and silence the voices of progress and justice. There should be no question about the need to get 'Big Money' out of politics," Bush said in a statement, apparently promoting the antisemitic stereotype that Jews control power with money.

Lack of self-awareness, a destructive factor for 'The Squad'



Instead of continuing to blame others for their electoral failures like wayward infants, left-wing extremists in the Democratic Party should be self-critical, although, admittedly, self-criticism is not usually a quality of progressives. And as part of their introspection, they should also put themselves in the shoes of the silent majorities, made up of Republicans, Democrats, independents and others, who do not want to see America destroyed.

The weariness of silent majorities



Members of "The Squad" must understand that silent majorities are not pleased to see Jews assaulted on college campuses, streets, homes and synagogues in the country by leftist activists who believe that antisemitism should be part of their political agenda, which is why they are even willing to ally themselves with radical Islamists, who can't wait to be able to cut off the heads of their transient allies, but for now use them as rungs on a ladder to impose their authoritarian, violent, racist, misogynist and homophobic ideology.

It should be noted that the silent majorities are also not interested in radical Islam sowing terror in the United States as it does in parts of Europe. Americans, be they Republicans, Democrats or whoever, want to remain part of the free world, where all ethnicities, religions, cultures, sexual preferences, etc, are tolerated and where women can live without fear, working and studying freely and wearing whatever they like. Leftists still do not understand that their Islamist allies want to slit their throats and continue to take many of the freedoms they enjoy today for granted.

The silent majorities are tired of being fooled. They watch when progressives talk about peace while destroying public and private property in various demonstrations and assaulting police officers; when they talk about tolerance while attacking Jews and anyone who carries a sign or flag they don't like; and when they talk about freedom while not even allowing people to express themselves by disrupting public hearings, shows and conferences with shouting and violence.

The silent majorities also don't want their children to read sexually explicit books at a very young age or ruin their bodies with irreversible hormone treatments. They want their children to have a healthy childhood and to be able to be children while they are children; that is, they are not willing to put up with having their childhood ruined by a group of adults pushing an ideology.

All these displays of intolerance, authoritarianism, racism and obscenities are endorsed and promoted by "The Squad," so they can't blame others who don't want to submit to their agenda. Their talk of a more just society may fool some people for a while, but it is these same people who also turn their backs on them when they realize what lies behind their words.