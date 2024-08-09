The video denouncing Planned Parenthood's business dealings with the remains of aborted babies for which Kamala ordered a search of a journalist's home is released

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

Kamala Harris' sectarianism and disregard for the fundamental rights of citizens have been exposed in a video. It was not a recording of her own, but rather some images obtained by journalist David Daleiden showing how Planned Parenthood did business with the remains of aborted babies. The then California attorney general ordered a search of Daleiden's home and seized the video, which now, eight years later, has resurfaced.

Daleiden, project manager for the Center for Medical Progress, a nonprofit organization dedicated to tracking and reporting on medical ethics and advances, obtained graphic material of conversations with multinational abortion personnel thanks to a undercover camera in 2015.

Kamala "led a cover-up of crimes related to late-term abortions"

In the recording, Planned Parenthood employees explicitly discuss the price of aborted baby remains, for example, $1,500 for a liver. Daleiden's investigation also uncovered atrocities perpetrated on live-born children to conceal that partial-birth abortions were being performed.

The journalist charged that Kamala, "led a cover-up of late-term abortion crimes as California Attorney General" and vulnerated her fundamental rights in response to Planned Parenthood's demand to avoid scandal and exposure for criminal practices.

Kamala sent 11 armed agents to Daledein's home

Although Daleiden cannot say for sure how much of the exact content of the recordings was known to the current Democratic candidate for the White House, what the current vice president did know was that the Los Angeles Police Department did not accept the multinational's complaint about the unlawful obtaining of the images by considering that they were obtained in "a public place."

"But that didn't matter to Kamala Harris . She sent 11 armed agents to raid my apartment anyway, and seized all the undercover footage for Planned Parenthood," the journalist recalled. Years later, a state judge ruled that "that obviously [the recording] was taken in public, but the damage to me and my team had already been done."

Kamala met with Planned Parenthood before ordering the raid

As published by the Daily Signal, Kamala met with Planned Parenthood executives before launching the raid against Daleiden, according to evidenced emails that the media outlet had access to. In addition, members of the California Attorney General's Office team met with staff of the multinational to prepare for the meeting of those responsible.

Another of the aspects discovered in those tapes is the macabre agreement between Planned Parenthood and the University of California: The multinational sold them "their 'patented' aborted fetuses in exchange for owning the intellectual property developed from experiments with them."

Dalendein, who uploaded a new batch of material recently, denounced that he "still faces several of the remaining charges that Kamala Harris first brought under California's never-before-used eavesdropping/recording law. The current attorney general, [Robert Bonta] still refuses to drop them."

Kamala started with Daledein "a pattern that she's continuing to this day"

In conversation with the Daily Signal, the journalist made clear his stance on the vice president's modus operandi: "This is a pattern for Harris. Her weaponization of the powers of her office, on behalf of her powerful special interest backers in the abortion industry, to cover up their wrongdoings and persecute the people who want to expose them, that started in California with my case and I think it's a pattern that she's continuing to this day."

Thus, Dalendein notes that "there’s no coincidence whatsoever that we see this escalation in the weaponization of the powers of the federal government on behalf of the criminal abortion industry and against peaceful pro-life demonstrators as soon as Kamala Harris gets into the White House.