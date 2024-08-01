Trump returns to Pennsylvania after assassination attempt and claims Harris will turn the country into a "communist colony of San Francisco"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 31 de julio, 2024

Just hours after his interview at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention, Donald Trump returned to Pennsylvania for a campaign event. The former president returned to set foot in the Keystone State for the first time since his assassination attempt. The rally was held indoors at Harrisburg's New Holland Arena, from where he took aim at Kamala Harris.

Exceeding the venue's capacity, more than 8,000 people showed up to hear Trump's speech, who came out to his traditional curtain call: 'God Bless of USA', by Lee Greenwood. Once the applause died down, he thanked those in attendance and affirmed that he will continue to hold outdoor events.

"As you know, this is my first visit to Pennsylvania since our rally in Butler. By all reports, I should not be with you today. I shouldn't be with you, but I am. I want to thank all the people of Pennsylvania for their extraordinary love and support. It's unbelievable," he began.

Right after that, Trump criticized Kamala Harris for trying to clean up her image before the election. "After lying to the country for years about Joe Biden’s mental condition, Kamala is now being given a personality makeover. 4 weeks ago, she was considered the worst. All of the sudden, she's the new Margaret Thatcher!" he exclaimed, going on to stress that Harris will not be able to hide the fact that she is "the most extreme liberal candidate in the history of our country".

The Republican also took the courage to give a prediction for the November elections. According to his premonition, voters are going to "reject" the policies of the Biden Administration to re-embrace those of the Trump Administration.

"This November, the American People are going to REJECT Kamala Harris’s dangerous liberal extremism in a massive landslide. We are not going to let her turn the United States into a Communist San Francisco colony!," he continued.

The former president went on to recall Harris' positions, such as eliminating the 'filibuster' to pass the Green New Deal through the Senate, eliminating private insurance and Bernie Sanders 'Medicare for All'.

Nor did he pass up Harris' handling of the southern border. As of January 2021, an estimated 12 million people crossed illegally into the country, a number that exceeds the population of 44 states.

"Now let's examine Border Czar Harris' record. She inherited the strongest border in U.S. history, and immediately turned it into the worst border nightmare in the history of the world," Trump said.

"Upon taking office, Harris and Biden stopped wall construction, halted all deportations, protected Sanctuary Cities, ended Remain in Mexico and our asylum cooperation agreements, and allowed a gigantic invasion of our country—bringing illegal aliens pouring in by the millions," he sentenced.