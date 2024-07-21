Trump shares medical details after assassination attempt: 'The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head'

Published by Verified by 20 de julio, 2024

This Saturday, former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shared a letter signed by Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson detailing the medical care he has received since his attack at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician during the Barack Obama administration and a close ally of Trump, explained that the former president suffered a two-centimeter-wide wound that reached the cartilaginous surface of the ear and that, although it was not necessary to suture the wound, "there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place."

Jackson, who has evaluated the wound daily, said Trump "will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed" and that he will continue to be treated by his primary care physician as directed. Jackson said he will be at the former president's side throughout the weekend to provide any medical assistance he may need.

"The bullet, passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head," the text indicates, underlining the dangerousness of the attack.

The letter, shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform, also offered new details about the medical care received at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, immediately after the assassination attempt. According to Jackson, in addition to treating the wound, the hospital's medical staff conducted a thorough evaluation for possible additional injuries, which included a computed tomography of Trump's head.

Trump's experience during the attack

In a speech last Thursday night in Milwaukee as he accepted the Republican nomination for president, Trump recounted the ordeal of the attack, saying he would describe it only once because it was "too painful to tell." He recounted that as he turned his head to look at a graphic at the rally, he heard a loud whistling sound and felt a blow to his right ear. As he touched his ear, his hand was covered in blood, which made him realize the gravity of the situation.

"I said to myself, ‘Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet,’ — and moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down, and my hand was covered with blood. I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack," he recounted.