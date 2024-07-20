Trump spoke with Zelensky and promised him, "as the next president of the United States", to put an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia

Published by Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

Donald Trump spoke by phone with Volodomir Zelensky. Hours after the Republican National Convention that featured him, the former president spoke with the Ukrainian leader and promised to end the war with Russia through an agreement that would "end the violence and pave the way to prosperity."

Trump closed Thursday's RNC with the longest speech in modern convention history, in which he recalled for the only time the assassination attempt, called for national unity and defended his policy platform for the coming years.

"So tonight, whether you’ve supported me in the past or not, I hope you will support me in the future, because I will bring back the American dream. ... With great humility, I am asking you to be excited about the future of our country," Trump said in Milwaukee.

"I will end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families"

The former president revealed his dialogue with Zelensky on his Truth Social account, where he expressed gratitude for the contact after the RNC.

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and I had a very good phone call earlier today. He congratulated me on a very successful Republican National Convention and becoming the Republican nominee for President of the United States. He condemned the heinous assassination attempt last Saturday and remarked about the American people coming together in the spirit of Unity during these times", the Republican began.

In turn, Trump maintained his rhetoric regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, assuring that he will put an end to it when he returns to the White House.

"I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families. Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity," Trump added.

The choice of JD Vance as his running mate further reinforces this promise, given that the Ohio senator is a strong supporter of cutting off financial aid to Ukraine and mediating between Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

"Any peace settlement is going to require some significant territorial concessions from Ukraine, and you're gonna have a peace deal, because that's the only way out of the conflict," he said in February.