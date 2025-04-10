MLB: Randy Arozarena leads Seattle rally with a grand slam

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de abril, 2025

A four-run homer by Cuban-Mexican Randy Arozarena sparked a dramatic comeback for the Seattle Mariners, while the Dodgers and Yankees also secured narrow victories in Wednesday's Major League Baseball games.

The Mariners beat the Houston Astros 7-6 in a game in which they scored all their runs in the final two innings.

Meanwhile, the Astros were leading 5-0 in the eighth inning when the Mariners loaded the bases. Arozarena seized the opportunity, launching a scorching 117-yard home run to left field.

Along with the former Rays star, Dominican Julio Rodriguez and Americans Miles Mastrobuoni and J.P. Crawford also got on the scoreboard.

The home side cut the deficit to just one run, but Dominican Jeremy Pena extended the Astros' lead in the top of the ninth, scoring on a wild pitch by Casey Lawrence.

As AFP recalled, the Mariners completed their comeback in their final opportunity, starting with a run-scoring double by Rodriguez that brought in Mastrobuoni and Colombia's Donovan Solano, followed by a final contribution from Arozarena.

The Cuban-born, naturalized Mexican baseball player drew a bases-loaded walk for Rodriguez, securing Seattle's fifth win in its 13 games of the season.

Other game results In other results, the Los Angeles Dodgers edged out a 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals, powered by a home run from Cuban Andy Pages and another from Dominican Teoscar Hernandez.



The reigning champions now have 10 wins and four losses to start the season, sitting in third place in the NL West division.



Meanwhile, the Venezuelans made their presence felt.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-3, with a homer by Ben Rice that drove in a run for Venezuelan Oswaldo Cabrera.

Another Venezuelan, young Jackson Chourio, made an impact in the Milwaukee Brewers' 17-2 rout of the Colorado Rockies, hitting a home run and driving in five runs.