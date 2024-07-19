Kari Lake told VOZ exclusively her fears the U.S. will suffer the same problems as Latin America: "We don't want political persecution"

Published by Verified by 18 de julio, 2024

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake gave an exclusive interview to VOZ during the Republican National Convention (RNC) and shared her experience of the event, as well as her views on crucial issues such as the immigration crisis, the importance of the Hispanic vote in elections and the Hispanic community's view of the political situation, especially with regards to Donald Trump.

Lake began the conversation by comparing the convention to a big family reunion. "I'm part of a big family and there's a very big family here," she said, noting the enthusiasm and diversity of the crowd, which Lake said reflects the true essence of America.

During the interview, Lake was moved by the messages presented at the convention and revealed that some testimonies brought her to the verge of tears, especially those dealing with the loss of loved ones due to violence and instability as well as fentanyl poisoning. Despite this, Lake highlighted that the convention not only addressed the problems, but also offered concrete solutions to deal with them.

The attack on Trump and perceptions of Hispanics

Lake also addressed the recent shooting during the Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, comparing the situation of insecurity and political persecution in the United States with the problems faced by some Latin American countries. In her analysis, Lake expressed concern that the United States could see an erosion of the principles of freedom and justice that have been fundamental to the country. In the current situation, she expressed her solidarity with migrants who have left their countries behind in search of a better future.

"It's really alarming for people in the Latino community when they look at where they're originally from and say, 'We can't let this happen here, we don't want this to be our political system; we don't want political persecution,'" Lake commented, highlighting the importance of protecting democratic values in this country.

Lake spoke with Trump after her speech

After her speech at the RNC, Lake revealed that she received a congratulatory message from Donald Trump. She described the message as "wonderful" and noted that Trump's voice was "very strong" and full of encouragement, which touched her deeply.

A message to the Hispanic community

Lake also sent a message to Hispanics, stressing that Republican ideas reflect the values of this community, in contrast to the claims of the left and the media. She clarified that it is not true that Republicans are against immigration, but emphasized the importance of promoting legal immigration.

Lake also pointed out that the economy is currently the main problem for Hispanics in Arizona. She pointed out how illegal immigration is affecting wages, an issue she considers highly relevant to Hispanic voters in the state.

As voters prepare for the upcoming elections, Kari Lake's voice adds to the debate about the future of the country and the crucial role of the Hispanic community in it.