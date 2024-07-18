Donald Trump Jr. exclusively for VOZ: "The rhetoric against my father contributed to the attack"

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 18 de julio, 2024

VOZ has been in on the action from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, conducting exclusive interviews with prominent party leaders. Interviewees include such figures as Donald Trump Jr, Florida Senator Rick Scott, former California Lieutenant Governor Abel Maldonado, and many others. Led by Karina Yapor, VOICE has explored the most pressing issues and key concerns dominating the event. Here are some highlights from these conversations and the predominant themes at the convention.

Interview with Donald Trump Jr.

At the convention, VOZ had the opportunity to briefly talk with Donald Trump Jr.about how the rhetoric of some media and politicians against his father may have contributed to the recent attack he suffered in Pennsylvania.

"They've tried to imprison him, take away his businesses and bankrupt him. They blame him for many things, including paying the banks on time with interest. This rhetoric (...) does not bode well for the future," he commented, noting how these narratives can incite extreme and dangerous actions.

Interview with Senator Rick Scott

In conversation with VOZ, Rick Scott, senator for Florida, contrasted a possible Trump presidency with the current Biden Administration, highlighting border security, the economy and other key issues.

"If you want a secure border, if you want lower inflation, if you want a strong military, if you want allies to respect us, we need to be fierce," Scott said, pointing toDonald Trump as the answer to these challenges.

Addressing the issue of the Secret Service and transparency in the Trump bombing investigation, Scott stressed the need for accountability and clarity. "The Secret Service, the FBI, must be fully transparent, provide ongoing information, take responsibility and ensure that someone is held accountable for what happened," he stated, emphasizing the importance of preventing similar incidents from happening again.

Abel Maldonado and the situation in California

Former California Lieutenant Governor Abel Maldonado also gave an interview to VOZ to discuss the challenges facing his state, despite its abundant resources, including the homeless crisis and immigration-related problems at the border.

Maldonado sharply criticized the current state government for its lack of understanding of the needs of the population, its tendency to overspend, and its adoption of extreme left-wing policies. In addition, he highlighted that Republicans embody Hispanic values through their strong work ethic, deep respect for the family and their strong defense of parental rights. He also emphasized the urgency of reforming the legislature to counteract laws that threaten these rights in California.

Jaime Flores and Hispanic Support for the Republican Party

The Hispanic communications director and Spanish-language spokesman for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Jaime Flores, spoke about how the recent attack on Trump within the party has generated renewed enthusiasm and unconditional support for the former president.

"If we could have a thermometer to measure enthusiasm it would surely have come out of the measures by now," he said.

Likewise, Flores addressed why Trump would be a more beneficial choice for the Hispanic community, stressing thatthe open border policiesof the Democratic and liberal administration directly hurt legal and well-established Hispanics. He emphasized that, contrary to what people try to make people believe, Trump defends immigration within a proper legal framework.

Monica de la Cruz and the selection of J.D. Vance as vice-presidential nominee

Congresswoman forthe 15th district of Texas and of Mexican origin, Monica de la Cruz, was also present at the convention and highlighted the importance of having secure communities, a strong border and a solid economy in her conversation with VOZ.

In addition, he expressed his enthusiasm for the selection of J.D. Vance as President Trump's running mate. "The selection of President Trump for vice president is a great selection (...) because he is the story of the American dream," De la Cruz said.

Impact of the conservative movement on the Hispanic community.

Other leaders such as Alex Rizo, representative of Florida's 112th District and chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican House; Juan Carlos Porras, representative of Florida's 119th District; and Fabian Basardo, representative of Florida's 106th District, expressed how conservative values are increasingly resonating among Hispanics, highlighting their alignment with the principles that many Latinos value and live by in their day-to-day lives. The representatives emphasized during the interview that Cubans and Venezuelans, in particular, understand the consequences of losing democracy, which reinforces their support for these policies.

Riley Gaines and women's rights.

Riley Gaines, swimmer turned activist, addressed her tireless advocacy for women's rights in sports, specifically criticizing the inclusion of men who identify as women in women's competitions.

"We've been up against a political party that essentially says women are not worthy...it's a tragic stance for anyone to take," Gaines stated.

In addition, Gaines opined on the Biden administration and its agenda woke, noting that it is not fair for men to compete against women in sports, as it takes away fair opportunities for them to compete among equals.

These conversations reflect not only the current state of the party, but also the concerns and aspirations of American voters heading into the next election. As the country moves into a new election cycle, the legacy of this convention and the decisions that emanate from it could have a significant impact on America's political future.