Bryan Leib seeks to take the congressional seat from progressive Debbie Wasserman-Schultz

Bryan Leib's campaign reported receiving endorsements from several well-known Hispanic personalities. One of the endorsements highlighted by Leib's team is that of Catalina Stubbe, founder of Moms For Liberty. Leib is seeking to take the seat away from progressive Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

"Yesterday we received an endorsement from one of Florida’s most influential politicians (Florida Speaker Paul Renner) and today, we receive the endorsement from one of Florida’ most influential Hispanic leaders, Catalina Stubbe," Leib said in a statement sent to VOZ.

Leib spoke highly of Stubbe's work in defense of children's lives and the rights of parents in regards to their children's education.

"Catalina is on the front lines every single day fighting on behalf of the pro-life movement and advocating for parental rights. I am proud to have earned not only her endorsement but her vote as well! The Pro-Life movement and the Hispanic community can count on me to stand with them when I’m in Washington, D.C., next year," he said;

Stubbe said she is backing Leib in the race because she represents the values she is fighting for. She highlighted Leib's commitment to the pro-life movement and to parents who stand up for their children's education.

"In Congress, we need fighters and leaders who aren't afraid to vote against bills if it means upholding their Judeo-Christian values. Bryan has my full endorsement," Stubbe highlighted.