Bob Menendez announces he will resign from the Senate after being convicted of corruption

Democratic senator for New Jersey, Bob Menendez, informed his allies that he will resign after being found guilty of multiple corruption charges. This decision marks the end of a career of more than three decades in Congress.

Last Tuesday, a jury in New York convicted Menendez of 16 federal charges, including bribery and conspiracy to act as a foreign agent. Prosecutors presented evidence that Menendez accepted bribes in the form of cash, gold bullion, and a luxury vehicle, among other benefits, in exchange for using his political influence to benefit three New Jersey businessmen and the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

For months, Menendez was defiant in the face of calls for his resignation despite mounting pressure from fellow Democratic senators and party leaders. However, according to an NBC News report, the recent guilty verdict and mounting threats of possible expulsion forced Menendez to reconsider his stance.

Next steps and succession in the Senate

With Menendez's impending resignation, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who had also requested the senator's resignation, will will be responsible for appointing a successor to serve out the remainder of the term, which will end in January 2025.

In the upcoming November general election, Democrat Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw will compete for the Senate seat being vacated by Menendez. Menendez had planned to continue his candidacy as an independent should he be exonerated, but his conviction altered those plans.

A controversial career

Menendez began his political career in 1986 as mayor of Union City. He then served in the House of Representatives from 1993 to 2006 before ascending to the Senate in 2006, where he twice served as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Throughout his career, Menendez faced serious legal challenges. In 2015, he was charged with bribery and corruption in a case that ended in a mistrial. The case was subsequently dismissed in 2017.