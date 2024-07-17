Department of Homeland Security inspector general investigates Butler rally security detail

Published by Juan Peña Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-17T17:36:58.000Z"}

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general opened an investigation into the Secret Service and the team in charge of security at Trump's rally in Butler, Pa. The investigation will look into the management of the the event in which the Republican candidate was attacked and one person was killed from shots fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The inspector general's investigation comes after many voices accused the Secret Service of not doing its job properly. Several testimonies and graphic evidence point to the fact that the security services in charge of the event left some loose ends that allowed Crooks to shoot at the former president and rally attendees.

In a brief notice posted on the inspector general's website, the agency said the purpose of the probe is to "Assess the U.S. Secret Service's process for securing former President Trump's July 13, 2024, campaign event."