RNC opening day recap: delegates voted, an emotional Trump thanks the audience, and the GOP showed its unity

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-16T04:27:52.000Z"}

The first day of the Republican National Convention (RNC), held in Milwaukee, Wis., was full of many important moments, but undoubtedly the most iconic was the emotional reaction of former President Donald Trump as he entered the event and saw the entire audience cheering him in unison after surviving the attack against him just three days ago.

#VIDEO | Trump ingresa en la Convención Republicana mientras Lee Greenwood canta "God Bless the USA" 👇 pic.twitter.com/JzHhH0ADgD — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) July 16, 2024

Trump, who today was officially elected Republican candidate after winning the support of the majority of state delegates, was as emotional as ever: visibly moved as he made his entrance to the convention to the song "God Bless the USA", interpreted by Lee Greenwood.

#VIDEO | Una imagen fuera de lo común: un Trump notablemente conmovido saluda y agradece a la audiencia, durante su primera aparición pública tras el intento de asesinato, en la RNC pic.twitter.com/WZnfhTTVRD — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) July 16, 2024

One of his sons, Donald Trump Jr., also held back tears as he watched his father walk tall before a Republican Party that is more cohesive than ever heading into the November election.

In a poignant moment, Trump, who had his ear bandaged as a result of the wound inflicted by the bullet that passed inches from his head, could barely contain himself as cameras focused on him and the audience continued to applaud him for several minutes. After Greenwood finished his performance, most of the crowd chanted "USA, USA, USA" and the former president, now the Republican candidate, joined in the chants.

All this serves as a spectacular preamble to what will be Trump's speech next Thursday, where, according to people familiar with the script, the former president will appeal to the unity of the country and put aside his combative style after miraculously surviving the assassination attempt at the last rally in Pennsylvania.

Political analyst Alfonso Aguilar, who along the entire VOZ team, is present at the Republican National Convention providing in-depth and full-time coverage, gave more details about the possible changes that the former president will make to his speech and also about the security measures in place for the event.

📹 | Inicia la Convención Nacional Republicana en Milwaukee



🗣️ @amigoaguilar nos cuenta más al respecto



Mira la transmisión completa AQUÍ 👉 https://t.co/m7Rk9V27XP



Reporta @yaporkarina para #VOZNews por #Daystar pic.twitter.com/uGW7c510Pp — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) July 16, 2024

In addition to the iconic moment starring Trump, the convention was marked by the announcement of the former president's running mate: Senator J.D Vance, for Ohio. A man of humble origins who, in 2016, was a skeptic of Trump himself and is now one of the most prominent allies of the favorite to win the November elections. Vance spoke to the press fairly about his record and had no problem accepting that, despite his skepticism years ago, the former president convinced him to change his mind.

"I don't hide from that," Vance told host Sean Hannity of Fox News in an interview Monday night at the RNC. "I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016. But President Trump was a great president and he changed my mind, I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans, because again, he delivered that peace and prosperity."

#RNC2024 | JD Vance: "I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great president and he changed my mind. And I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans because again he delivered that peace and prosperity" pic.twitter.com/Ril6foJFmJ — VOZ (@Voz_US) July 16, 2024

Virtually the entire Republican Party endorsed Trump's decision to pick Vance, who beat out a lengthy list of formidable candidates who were up to the last minute in the running to share the Republican ticket.

In addition to the election of Vance, one of the highlights of the day, several keynote speakers gave speeches throughout the day. Two of the most prominent were given by Senator Tim Scott, who was on the list of potential vice presidential candidates; and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, one of the most applauded politicians throughout the day.

In his heated speech, Sen. Scott, R-S.C., forcefully declared that "America is not a racist country."

"We are not simply the party of our leaders," said Scott, who had a brief presidential run. "We are also a party of a young woman in Wisconsin taking over her family farm, and a Hispanic father working 16 hour days in Nevada, and a black teenager in Philly starving for opportunity."

Scott added, "We are not just the great party of the past. We are the great opportunity party of America's future."

"But if you are looking for racism today, you find it in cities run by Democrats," Scott continued. "On the south side of Chicago, poor black kids trapped in failing schools, thousands shot every single year ... But there's good news. It's conservative values that restores hope -- it's Republican policies that lifts people up."

"You see, we are the Republican Party of Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump," asserted the senator, who, when referring to the assassination attempt on Trump, told the audience, "If you didn't believe in miracles before Saturday, you better be believin' right now!"

#RNC2024 | Senador @votetimscott: "Si no creías en milagros antes del sábado, ¡mejor que creas ahora mismo!" pic.twitter.com/d5EiGzBVaF — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) July 16, 2024

In turn, Youngkin, who highlighted Trump's economic record at various points, talked about the choices on the table for Americans heading into the election, "Could this election be more simple? It’s common sense vs. chaos. It’s strength vs. weakness. Friends, it’s not just Republicans who see this. It’s Republicans, independents, and LOTS of Democrats; it’s Americans."

#RNC2024 | Gobernador @GlennYoungkin afirma que Trump construyó "la economía más fuerte, el ejército más poderoso, la independencia energética, la oportunidad ilimitada que eleva a cada estadounidense... ¡y lo hará de nuevo!" pic.twitter.com/OkbhRF3tvY — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) July 16, 2024

In another iconic moment of the day, albeit offstage, Donald Trump Jr. dealt with the media and had a headed showdown with an MSNBC reporter who asked him about immigration policy.

"It's MSDNC, so I'd expect nothing less from you clowns. Even today, even 48 hours later. You couldn't wait! You couldn't wait with your lies and with your nonsense! Just get outta here," the former president's son chastised.

#WATCH | Donald Trump Jr. slams mainstream media outlet:



"It's MSDNC... You couldn't wait with your lies and with your nonsense, so, just get outta here."pic.twitter.com/xeF0UhXiuX — VOZ (@Voz_US) July 15, 2024

Now, after the opening day, the convention still has a long way to go until Thursday.

First, before Trump formally accepts his party's nomination for the presidency, the convention will feature speakers including vice presidential nominee JD Vance, Republican lawmakers, governors, RNC leaders, celebrities, entertainers and a host of relevant guests.

Each day of the convention will have a different theme, with the last being "Make America Great Once Again." On that day Trump will give his highly anticipated speech.