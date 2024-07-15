Excitement erupts in the Republican Party after Trump-Vance ticket announcement

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T23:54:51.000Z"}

Hours before the start of the Republican National Convention (RNC), Donald Trump announced JD Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Following the election of Mike Pence in 2016, the now Republican nominee opted for the Ohio senator, who could eventually become one of the youngest vice presidents in history. Senators, governors and conservative opinion leaders celebrated the decision, while Democrats attacked him for his policy positions.

Trump communicated his decision on his Truth Social account, where he briefly explained the reasons that led him to Vance, discarding in the process names such as Marco Rubio, Doug Burgum and Tim Scott, among others.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond," the former president wrote.

Hours after the announcement, it was confirmed that Kamala Harris agreed to debate Vance. Although the date has not yet been confirmed, CBS News will be the media outlet in charge of organizing the event. As reported by CNN, Vance learned that he had been chosen about 20 minutes before Trump's publication.

The Ohio senator sparked excitement within the GOP, as senators, governors and opinion leaders along the whole ideological spectrum of the party celebrated his election on social media. Notable among them were Marco Rubio, Jim Jordan, Ben Shapiro, Chris Sununu, Ben Carson, Mike Johnson, Ted Cruz and Gov. Mike DeWine, who will be in charge of choosing Vance's replacement should the Republican ticket prevail in November.

Top reactions to the Trump-Vance ticket.