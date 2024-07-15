Excitement erupts in the Republican Party after Trump-Vance ticket announcement
Senators, governors and conservative opinion leaders celebrated the now Republican nominee's decision on his running mate, who, if elected, would be the youngest vice president since Richard Nixon.
Hours before the start of the Republican National Convention (RNC), Donald Trump announced JD Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Following the election of Mike Pence in 2016, the now Republican nominee opted for the Ohio senator, who could eventually become one of the youngest vice presidents in history. Senators, governors and conservative opinion leaders celebrated the decision, while Democrats attacked him for his policy positions.
Trump communicated his decision on his Truth Social account, where he briefly explained the reasons that led him to Vance, discarding in the process names such as Marco Rubio, Doug Burgum and Tim Scott, among others.
"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond," the former president wrote.
Hours after the announcement, it was confirmed that Kamala Harris agreed to debate Vance. Although the date has not yet been confirmed, CBS News will be the media outlet in charge of organizing the event. As reported by CNN, Vance learned that he had been chosen about 20 minutes before Trump's publication.
The Ohio senator sparked excitement within the GOP, as senators, governors and opinion leaders along the whole ideological spectrum of the party celebrated his election on social media. Notable among them were Marco Rubio, Jim Jordan, Ben Shapiro, Chris Sununu, Ben Carson, Mike Johnson, Ted Cruz and Gov. Mike DeWine, who will be in charge of choosing Vance's replacement should the Republican ticket prevail in November.
Top reactions to the Trump-Vance ticket.
">
Here’s the deal about J.D. Vance. He talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2024
Well, I don’t intend to let them. And if you’re with me, pitch in: https://t.co/ALkc9uHFh9
">
LISTEN: Ben Carson comments on Donald Trump choosing JD Vance as his VP pick:— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 15, 2024
"I was very pleased with this pick.. We are so fortunate that Donald Trump survived over the weekend. He will win no matter who is his Vice President, but having the extra of someone like JD Vance I… pic.twitter.com/xAyU46PZPT
">
.@realdonaldtrump is the strongest leader to enter the political arena in modern American history! Today he selected @JdVance1 as his running mate, whose small town roots and service to country make him a powerful voice for the America First Agenda. I look forward to campaigning…— Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) July 15, 2024
">
Biden is stuck with the worst VP in the history of our nation.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 15, 2024
President Trump has one of the most dynamic, young leaders in the country in @JDVance1.
We also have incredible patriots like Governor @DougBurgum, Senator @marcorubio, and countless others who will work their tails…
">
Senator @JDVance1 has one of the most compelling stories in American politics, overcoming so much adversity in life.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 15, 2024
He understands the struggles of working Americans, as he has walked in their shoes and has become one of their best champions.
Bright, articulate, and a Marine… pic.twitter.com/996ItdwaRZ
">
Congratulations to @JDVance1 on your nomination to be the next Vice President of the United States! His passion for America's prosperity, service as a U.S. Marine, and commitment to our commonsense conservative values are what we need for a stronger America. 🇺🇸 #TrumpVance2024— Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) July 15, 2024
">
At best, JD Vance is a phony and a fraud. At worst, he has extremely deranged views towards women. His political agenda is even more extreme than Trump and his history of dishonesty and opportunism means he cannot be trusted. I was hoping President Trump would have picked a VP…— Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) July 15, 2024
">
Congratulations to @JDVance1, the best choice for vice president. JD adds dimensionality to Trump and can help cultivate a counter-elite in tech, finance, and law. He has already introduced legislation to abolish DEI and will make the case with poise and brilliance. Let's go!— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2024