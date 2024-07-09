Congressional Republicans' Super PAC managed to raise more money than Democrats in the second quarter for the campaign

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-09T14:26:09.000Z"}

The Republican Party's top political action committee raised $58 million combined in the second quarter of 2024. It is the Congressional Leadership Fund, a major House GOP Super PAC and its allied group, American Action Network.

$46.4 million of the total came from the Congressional Leadership Fund, marking the second-largest quarter in the group's history. Similarly, POLITICO reported that both organizations have raised $200 million to date since early 2023.

Meanwhile, Democrats have failed to raise as much as Republicans in their fundraising. House Majority PAC and House Majority Forward, an allied nonprofit group, raised a combined total of $51 million in the second quarter of 2024.

In that regard, POLITICO reported that "It's more than double what House Majority PAC and its allied nonprofit raised in the second quarter of 2022, the last election year. It also surpasses the $37 million that the groups raised in the first three months of this year.”

The figures come after Donald Trump was convicted in Manhattan. The former president's campaign received $53 million in the 24 hours after the jury's decision. The impressive figure turns out to be more than Joe Biden's campaign fundraising total.