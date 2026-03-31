Abdul El-Sayed: the Democratic candidate who cries Ayatollah

31 de marzo, 2026

A audio leaked from a Abdul El-Sayed Michigan Senate campaign meeting has further laid bare the moral character of the man seeking a seat in the Senate. A comment that, not only by its content but by the cold manipulation of his voters, shows him for what he is.

As a report by Free Beacon reveals, the day after the start of Operation Epic Fury in which a joint U.S.-Israeli led strike terminated the life of the tyrant Alli Khamenei, El-Sayed assembled his communications team to decide how to handle the matter. His conclusion was simple: total silence. His reasoning, telling: he didn't want to comment on Khamenei's death because, in his own words, "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today. So, like, I just don't want to comment on Khamenei at all. Like, I don't think it's worth even touching that."

Abdul El-Sayed is, unfortunately, a type of politician who is no longer exceptional in the ranks of the Democratic Party. His credentials are everything the formation craves: Soros grantee and Bernie Sanders supporter. He is the prototype of the new-generation Islamo-left politician.

Assuming El-Sayed fully knows his voters, one wonders how many citizens in Michigan are saddened by the demise of Khamenei: the man who for more than three decades led a regime that tortured and executed its citizens inside Iran, including also imprisoning, torturing and killing women deprived of all rights and dignity, and who also funded Hezbollah, Hamas and militias that killed hundreds of Americans across the region. Not exactly a figure whose disappearance merits mourning in the United States.

But El-Sayed made his calculation, and his Machiavellian communications machinery went further, if any journalist dared to ask him, he already had his diversionary maneuver ready: change the subject to Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. "I'm just gonna go straight to pedophilia, frankly. I'll just be like, 'Pedophile president decides that he doesn't like the front page news, so he decides to take us into another war,'" were his words. A veritable manual of evasion for one who has nothing honest to say.

"The electoral strategy that El-Sayed has built depends on keeping electorally captive an ideologically fanatic community whose ties with the US are increasingly weak."

But this week's audio is not an anomaly. It is the latest chapter in an alarming track record. In 2020, El-Sayed proudly recounted that during the Iraq War, as a college athlete, he refused to look toward the American flag while the national anthem played before games. El-Sayed later chose to write a book to tell everyone about it. Not only does he have no regrets: he claims to have been a precursor to Colin Kaepernick.

Between 2019 and 2021, El-Sayed served on the board of directors of the Sunrise Movement, an environmental group that during that period called for defunding the police, and described officers as fascist pigs who existed only to protect white supremacy. El-Sayed further led another anti-police group that in May 2020 organized a march in Detroit that ended in riots: patrol cars vandalized, officers attacked with rocks and bottles, a captain hospitalized and dozens arrested. Years later, during the campaign, he deleted posts in which he had supported the Defund The Police movement and declared that he had never actually called for defunding the police.

El-Sayed as a symptom of the Democratic Party

Understanding the context of El-Sayed is key. Dearborn has the highest concentration of Muslim population per capita of any city in the country. In 2023 it became the first Arab-majority city in the United States, and is home to the largest mosque in North America. It is one of the few U.S. cities whose mayor, Abdullah Hammoud, declared Eid a paid holiday for municipal employees and one of the few places in the country where the Islamic adhan (call to prayer) is allowed to be broadcast over mosque loudspeakers.

And Dearborn is not just a political symbol. It is also a scene that in recent months has concentrated an escalation of Islamist violence that is impossible to ignore. In October 2025, the FBI broke up an ISIS-inspired plot in the city that sought to replicate the 2015 Paris attacks, complete with stockpiled arsenal, thousands of rounds of ammunition and practice at shooting ranges. Three Dearborn residents were eventually charged with conspiracy to support a foreign terrorist organization. Three weeks later, Mayor Hammoud publicly joked about the word "jihad" on a podcast. The timing was remarkable.

A few weeks later, on March 12 of this year, Ayman Ghazali, a Lebanese-born naturalized citizen and Dearborn Heights resident, rammed his pickup truck loaded with explosives and gas canisters into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield. El-Sayed reacted to the attack with a statement condemning the assault but added a thinly veiled justification, claiming that Ghazali had lost family members in an Israeli bombing in Lebanon days earlier. The FBI labeled it an act of anti-Semitic violence, and his relatives were found to be Hezbollah commanders.

El-Sayed, as an example, is the key to what is happening within a Democratic Party that has been running after the Islamist electorate for years at any cost. Beyond the concrete examples, which are abundant, what the audio reveals is something deeper: the electoral strategy that El-Sayed has built depends on keeping electorally captive an ideologically fanatic community whose ties with the US are increasingly weak. It fosters, moreover, an anti-Americanism that is a real national security risk.

Abdul El-Sayed is neither a minor politician nor a second-rate provocateur. That is exactly why his stance is so alarming. His calculated hypocrisy reveals that, in Michigan, remaining silent on the death of the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a rational campaign decision.

Michigan votes in August. The audio is now available.