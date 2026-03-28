Fraud in Slovenia is the first step toward establishing a dictatorship

28 de marzo, 2026

On March 24, the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) published an international bulletin in which it claims that "the recent parliamentary elections in the Republic of Slovenia have been marked by a systemic and multi-layered compromise of the democratic process."

The irregularities include, among others: statistically impossible data fluctuations, candidate misallocation, erroneous vote attribution, physical removal of ballot boxes during voting hours, voting invitations issued to thousands of deceased individuals, insufficiency of ballots in rural regions, systemic failure of voting from abroad, and failure of ballots postal delivery.

The next sentence in the bulletin set off alarm bells in my head: "The digital infrastructure of the National Electoral Commission (DVK) suffered a total collapse and was non-functional throughout the critical hours of election night. Upon the system’s restoration, numerous alarming discrepancies were discovered."

"The Slovenian people should mobilize to defend their democracy."

In the election frauds committed in both Venezuela (2017, 2024) and Bolivia (2019), the electoral authorities servers went offline for several hours, and when they came back online, the results had shifted in favor of the São Paulo Forum candidates, Nicolás Maduro and Evo Morales.

Chapter 10 of my book, The Electoral Fraud of the São Paulo Forum, states:

"On October 20, 2019, at 19:40, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) published the Preliminary Electoral Results Transmission System (TREP). With 83.76% of the verified tally sheets Evo Morales had 45.28% of the votes. However, at around 8:00 pm, the TREP's counting was paralyzed. Almost 24 hours later, on October 21, the TREP began to operate again and produced new results. According to these results, Evo Morales obtained 46.86%. With these numbers, Morales won the elections without needing a second round."

The fraud, carried out with the assistance of Venezuelan experts, was uncovered, and Morales was forced to flee Bolivia. The parallels between what happened in Slovenia and the situations in Bolivia and Venezuela are alarming. It is important to highlight the ties between the Levica party —a member of Robert Golob’s governing coalition— and the Venezuelan regime.

In my personal experience —as a person who has investigating for 30 years the São Paulo Forum and as an international observer in numerous elections— the left uses electoral fraud as a new way to carry out coups d’état without firing a single shot. Recently, American researcher Ralph Pezzullo published a book titled Stolen Elections in which he documents the use of the Venezuelan method to commit fraud in at least seventy nations.

If the Slovenian people allow this fraud to take root, two things will happen: the fraud will become a permanent mechanism, and Golob will remain in power indefinitely, regardless of who actually wins the elections; and second, a series of reforms will be gradually passed to impose a totalitarian system in Slovenia. I have personally experienced this process in the case of my country, Venezuela.

The responsibility for exposing the fraud does not rest solely with the SDS party; the Slovenian people should also mobilize to defend their democracy. The elections should be annulled and repeated, this time without the irregularities experienced on March 22. Early voting, for example, should be eliminated, because it is one of the factors that contributes most to fraud.