22 de octubre, 2025

On October 20, during the closing of an interview with Univision, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said: “Trump has to be taken out.” At first glance, it might sound like the outburst of a “lunatic.” Yet in that same interview, Petro revealed that he has progressive allies inside the United States — the very same people currently working to destabilize Trump.

Petro was referring to the Progressive International (PI), an organization founded in December 2018 by the Sanders Institute — belonging to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders — and the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DIEM25). To understand PI’s ideological orientation, one only needs to look at its X (Twitter) account, where it glorifies Che Guevara, Fidel Castro, Karl Marx, Lenin, the Black Panthers, and even the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

According to its own description, the Progressive International is a network of radical leftist movements seeking to rise up simultaneously in capitals around the world under the same banners, thereby weakening the sovereignty of nation-states with the ultimate goal of seizing power and imposing a neo-Marxist model.

In short, the Progressive International is to the United States what the São Paulo Forum is to Latin America. It is no coincidence that among the members of PI’s leadership council are both Gustavo Petro himself and Mônica Valente, executive secretary of the São Paulo Forum (FSP). The FSP was founded in 1990 by Fidel Castro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and its members include Nicolás Maduro, head of the Cartel of the Suns.

At this moment, a process aimed at destabilizing Donald Trump is underway. Since October 1, the Democratic Party has effectively shut down the U.S. government administratively. At the same time, a wave of protests called “No Kings,” led by Bernie Sanders, has emerged with the goal of forcing Trump to submit to the interests of the Deep State. These maneuvers have the explicit backing of the Progressive International.

On October 19, Petro expressed his support for the “No Kings” protests on X, writing of Bernie Sanders: “They didn’t let him become president, but he would have changed the world.” It’s not the first time Petro has promoted Sanders for the presidency. Back in January 2020, he wrote: “If Bernie Sanders becomes the Democratic candidate, leading his progressive movement, he could defeat Trump and change the world.”

Since Trump labeled the Colombian president a “narco-trafficking leader,” Petro told Univision he plans to speak with his progressive allies in the U.S. to lobby on his behalf — and, if that fails, to “take Trump out.”

Given the close relationship between the Progressive International, Gustavo Petro, and the São Paulo Forum, it is of vital importance that U.S. authorities investigate whether the Cartel of the Suns is financing the current destabilization efforts inside the United States.