17 de marzo, 2025

In a recent interview for the AFP news agency, Philippe Lazzarini, director the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), played the victim during an interview. He claimed he is on the "right side of history," criticized Israel for trying to get rid of the organization and warned of the consequences for the region if it were to cease to exist.

According to Lazzarini, the agency's crisis following the Oct. 7 massacre became extremely serious due to Israel's accusations of UNRWA's collaboration with the Hamas terrorist group. In fact, some of its employees were involved in the brutal 2023 attack.

"Of course it was stressful. No one could have been prepared for something like that," he maintained. He added: "October 7 basically ... destroyed the last dams of protection that UNRWA could have had."

And what did the bureaucrat Lazzarini expect? The organization he heads, created solely to help Palestinians while the rest of the world's millions of refugees must make do with only one, collaborated with a terrorist group with genocidal intentions that kidnapped, murdered, raped, dismembered and set fire to entire families, children, women, men and the elderly.

In addition, its facilities in the Gaza Strip were used by Palestinian terrorists to store weapons and fire rockets, as well as to hold hostages captive.

What was he looking for, a thank you, congratulations from Israel and the free world? UNRWA is a terrorist organization and he its leader, and they should be treated as such. The fact that Jerusalem has only decided to discontinue the agency's activities on its territory, and the United States and other countries have suspended funding, shows that Lazzarini, in addition to being an accomplice to terrorism, is ungrateful. He should be thankful that they have let him off so easily.

Will UNRWA disappear?



However, Lazzarini, with a stony face, warned that the measures taken against UNRWA endanger the survival of the agency, noting that it is likely to have sufficient funds only until June.

The danger? UNRWA disappearing would be one of the best pieces of news in recent years. A real blessing, both for Israel, the Palestinians, the Middle East and the entire world.

Indeed, referring to Israel's decision to ban UNRWA activities on Israeli soil, which complicates the agency's work in Gaza and the West Bank, he indicated that the move "threatens the life and survival of civilians in Gaza" In fact, he expressed that the organization is the "backbone" of assistance in Gaza.

The war must end, and for that it is necessary to put an end to terrorist, racist and genocidal groups that only seek to carry out a new Holocaust. For this reason, it is also necessary to get their accomplices, such as UNRWA, out of the way. Once that happens, it can be said that a step towards peace will have been taken, and it is precisely peace that Palestinians and Israelis need.

Education?



Without any modesty, Lazzarini pointed out that while there are other organizations that can distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza, none can provide education, as UNRWA does.

It is striking that he mentioned this issue as if it were a great achievement of the agency, when in fact it is known that its schools indoctrinate hatred of Jews and incite violence against them. In other words, it is one of the main problems.

UNRWA is not, as Lazzarini argued, the "backbone" of aid in Gaza; it is the "backbone" of the conflict.

Dor Shahar, a man born into a Muslim family in Gaza but who fled to Israel and converted to Judaism, told VOZ in an interview that as a child he attended an UNRWA school in the Palestinian coastal enclave. Once, he said, a well-dressed man entered the classroom. "He told us that he was going to teach us a special class ... and started saying that Jews are murderers ... that they had stolen our grandparents' lands, that all of Israel's territory is actually Palestine, that we have to shed our blood to get our lands back, that Jews were Muslims and became infidels, that they have three legs, and that the most important commandment is to kill a Jew," he recounted.

That that kind of education disappears is critical; it is a priority.

‘The right side of history’



Despite the enormous evidence and testimony, Lazzarini told AFP that this is an "an extraordinary war of disinformation."

"If I didn't feel that I am still on the right side of history, I don't think I would continue to carry on. I have been given a voice, and obviously I need to use this voice. That is the minimum we owe to the Palestinian refugees who are pretty voiceless," he added.

The Palestinians have no voice? But their victimhood is seen, read and heard ad nauseam. According to various polls, the vast majority support terrorism, Hamas and Oct. 7. Despite this (or precisely because of it), they not only have a deafening voice riddled with lies, but they are supported by the U.N., international courts and a large number of people in the West, including some of the media giants, such as the BBC.

It should be noted, however, that Lazzarini got it right when he said that he is on the "right side of history," if we look at it from his point of view, of course. For him, the "right side of history" consists of being an accomplice of radical Islamist terrorism in order to exterminate the Jews.