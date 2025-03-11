Israel will emerge stronger than ever

11 de marzo, 2025

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is not about territory. Let us be clear: this is not a territorial dispute. The world must understand this.

The Palestinians, whose identity as a nation was formed as a pretext to oppose the Jews, are not interested in land. If this were a territorial conflict, it would have been resolved decades ago. Let us repeat: if this were a territorial conflict, it would have been settled long ago.

Egypt recognized that Israel was there to stay and chose to make peace in the late 1970s, receiving the Sinai Peninsula in return. Similarly, Jordan came to the same understanding and signed a peace treaty in the mid-1990s.

If not for Iranian influence in Lebanon and Syria, peace would likely have been achieved with those countries as well.

The Palestinians have repeatedly rejected peace proposals and the opportunity to establish their own state, including in 2008 when Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert offered Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas nearly 100% of the territory they claimed.

The issue here is not about land but about the dehumanization of one side by the other. If decades of terrorist attacks, brutal murders, and ongoing calls to exterminate the Jews—culminating in the atrocities of October 7—have not been enough proof, then perhaps the case of the Bibas family makes it undeniable. Kidnapped during the 2023 massacre, the mother and her two children were murdered in captivity by Palestinian terrorists, while the father was recently exchanged for imprisoned terrorists as part of a ceasefire agreement. What kind of person can stand before two defenseless children and choose to kill them in cold blood if not someone who has utterly dehumanized them? It is pure inhumanity—redundant as that may sound.

It is all part of the brainwashing that Palestinians are subjected to from early childhood—an indoctrination in which the UN also plays a role. Through its so-called UNRWA schools, the UN fosters anti-Semitic hatred, influencing even the youngest minds.

Polls conducted in Gaza and the West Bank after October 7 reveal a deeply troubling reality within Palestinian society. Rather than focusing on progress and building a better future, a significant portion remains fixated on the goal of exterminating Jews. The vast majority supports Hamas and the 2023 massacre.

Dor Shachar, a Palestinian born in Gaza who fled to Israel and converted to Judaism in his youth, stated in an interview with VOZ that 99% of Gazans support terrorism. This comes as no surprise.

On October 7, it should be noted, Palestinian terrorists—along with civilians who participated in kidnapping, murder, arson, and rape—killed Arabs, foreigners, and even progressive Jews who had gone out of their way to help the Palestinians. Some of these victims were individuals who lived on the Gaza border and worked to take sick Gazans to Israeli hospitals. It is truly incomprehensible that there are still progressives in Israel and people seeking peace with the Palestinians. Fewer and fewer remain, a small handful, but they are still there.

Meanwhile, Israel remains a global power in military, economic, and technological fields. Throughout their history, despite fighting enemies who sought their destruction, the Israelis continued to innovate. Today, the entire world benefits from their advances in health, agriculture, cybernetics, and more. This is the fundamental difference: an education based on the glorification of death—often even at the cost of their own children—and destruction, versus an education focused on valuing life and self-improvement to ensure a longer, better life for all.

Israel will overcome adversity by "speaking Arabic"



Despite everything, Israel will emerge stronger because it has "started speaking Arabic," a phrase commonly used by the renowned Arab-Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad. The phrase reflects the idea that, in the Middle East, respect is earned through strength and force.

Hamas and Hezbollah no longer control the pace of the fighting, and Israel did what it should have done years ago: ignore the hypocritical complaints of the UN and much of the international community, eliminate the terrorist groups, and send their leaders to hell.

In fact, all the peace agreements signed by Israel—both with Egypt and Jordan, and more recently with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan—were made possible because of the military victories Israel has achieved.

Therefore, the conflict has long ceased to be Arab-Israeli, as many Arab countries have grown tired of the Palestinians, who start wars, lose them, and then portray themselves as victims, demanding an end to the nonexistent "genocide" while continuing to ask for millions more to repeat the same cycle.

While there is still a long way to go, an increasing number of Arabs and non-Arab Muslims are supporting Israel in its war on terror. Some have the courage to say so publicly, especially those living in the West, while others prefer to remain silent or express their support anonymously.

Moreover, while many charlatans are waving Palestinian flags, the reality is that few tasks are more complex today than convincing people to accept Gazan refugees. They offer full support, as long as the refugees are kept far from where they live.

On the other hand, those concerned about the barbaric rhetoric against Israel and Jews on social media should not be overly alarmed. The truth is, these comments do not reflect the reality on the ground. The silent majority also has a voice. Polls, for example, show that support for Israel in its war against these inhuman forces is overwhelming in the United States. The cries of anti-Semitic hatred are growing louder and more frequent precisely because those behind them know they are losing.

If we examine the geopolitical map after October 7, it becomes clear that Israel is growing stronger.

On one hand, we have Gaza, which was justifiably destroyed. Hamas is disoriented, severely damaged, and leaderless—Israel has already sent them to hell.

In the West Bank, while terrorism persists, its leadership seems to understand that it does not want to end up like Hamas and the people of Gaza.

We also have Lebanon, where Hezbollah has lost much of its leadership and is severely wounded. Moreover, the United States is exerting pressure on the Lebanese government to prevent the terrorist group from influencing the politics of the "Land of the Cedars."

As for Syria, recent images of the torture and murders—primarily of Christians and Alawite Muslims—perpetrated by regime-backed terrorists led by jihadist Abu Mohamad al-Golani are shocking. Israel has condemned these attacks and remains vigilant, conducting sporadic bombings out of concern that such atrocities could also be carried out against the Druze in southern Syria, especially considering the significant Druze population in northern Israel. Additionally, Israel seeks to secure its border. However, with the fall of Assad, Iran has lost influence in the region and its ability to send weapons to its terrorist allies who have frequently attacked Israel.

It is also worth noting that the jihadists have seen what awaits them if they dare to attack the Jewish State.

The truth is that this is an incredibly complex situation, and it’s hard to even determine what the lesser evil is in Syria anymore.

In this context, the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will likely come next, sparking a domino effect that will encourage more Arab and Muslim countries to join the path of peace. This will further isolate the Palestinians, who will eventually have to choose: abandon their path of violence and immaturity and take responsibility, or continue to face the consequences. Everything that happens to them is of their own making.

The fact that Trump is in power, despite his rights and wrongs, is significant for peace in the region and for strengthening Israel. The American president knows how to speak Arabic and has issued stern warnings to Hamas and the Palestinians to release the hostages or face the consequences. Perhaps the idea of relocating Gazans and establishing a "Riviera" in Gaza isn't so bad. Few ideas are worse than allowing Hamas or similar groups to remain in power.

Perhaps the Israelis should consider repopulating Gaza—not just in small communities that were constantly under attack by Palestinian terrorists before Israel forcibly evacuated its citizens in 2005, but throughout the entire enclave. They could transform that hell into a paradise in the blink of an eye.

The people of Israel are more united than ever, with pacifist progressivism in the Jewish state likely at historic lows, while the Palestinians are heading toward near-total isolation.

After the war, Israel will emerge stronger, but it must remain vigilant and speak Arabic whenever necessary. Israel will emerge strengthened.