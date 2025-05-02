Democrats still don’t get why they lost

2 de mayo, 2025

Kamala Harris gave her first speech this week since leaving office as vice president, and it was an address full of strong attacks against President Donald Trump. The Democrat said that these first 100 days of the Republican have been "absolute chaos." A rather brazen statement coming from someone who was a key part of one of the most chaotic administrations in the history of this country. Harris like the rest of her party members,continues to believe that the main strategy is to attack Trump, but what should be obvious to Democrats, is that the threat that the president is a "danger" to the country has long since failed.

The Democratic Party is experiencing a very difficult moment, trying to recover after the great defeat of the past election, but at the same time facing a strong internal fight between the most extreme members and the less extreme ones. A fight that is becoming more and more public and that worries its voters.

Harris gave her speech in San Francisco, at a gala of a training organization that seeks to prepare Democratic women to run for public office, for many this speech has to do with alleged intentions of the Democrat to run for governor of California. Kamala appeared with her characteristic style, between laughs she even talked about elephants and, once again, social networks were filled with mockery and criticism of the Democratic leader for her stories without much background or sense.

The Democrat even made reference to the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran immigrant that the Administration has accused of belonging to the MS-13 criminal gang and deported to his country of origin. Even when all the polls during the campaign showed that illegal immigration was one of the main concerns of Americans and, despite the fact that in just weeks President Trump has shown that effectively the border crisis did not need any law in Congress but the will of the Administration to solve it, the Democrats insist on defending unchecked immigration and opposing the voters' request.

Tim Walz, Harris' vice presidential running mate, also came out this week with some strange statements. He claimed that, in part, he had been picked for the race because he could talk to other "white men" and tell them it was OK to vote for a woman of color. Democrats continue to talk about issues that sound completely outlandish to most Americans. The idea that white men didn't vote for Kamala because they are racist is an insult to the intelligence and good will of millions. The party still doesn't understand that the problem is one of substance. They didn't vote for Kamala because she didn't give them the assurance that she would actually improve their lives. The party, instead of coming up with sensible ideas on the economy and migration, decided (and continues to do so) to focus on insulting Trump and talking about issues that are nothing more than problems invented by a far-left elite.

Meanwhile, Democratic Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer said in his speech this week that the first days of President Trump have been "100 days of hell" and that the president wants to act like he is a king. Anyone in the country, if they are honest and decent, can clearly say that it has not been hell. Maybe there are changes that the Democrats don't like, but the life of the ordinary citizen has not been affected, contrary to that, with all the arrests of criminals made in the last weeks, it should be evident that, especially in security, things are much better.

Democrats have been using for years the strategy of instilling fear in Americans by telling them that Trump is a threat to democracy, but that strategy did not work for them, Trump won the election, and it makes no sense, now that Trump is in the White House, and people are experiencing the consequences of his policies, to insist with such lies. Every day Americans have seen the result of the Trump Administration, to say that it has been "100 days of hell" will only make millions of people confirm once again that Democrats lie systematically.

The Democratic Party must settle their fighting amongst themselves, decide if they are going to be led by the more radical wing, or if the less extreme wing is going to set the record straight and they are going to return to common sense. While sorting out their internal bickering they should change their discourse, after the defeat of the past elections, it should have become clear to them that their strategy cannot be based on attacking Trump and shouting the most extreme ideologies of race and gender. It shouldn't be hard to realize that they need to talk about the issues that really concern everyday Americans.