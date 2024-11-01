Kamala Harris' America: Crushing the Middle Class

1 de noviembre, 2024

Kamala Harris may call her administration’s policies progress, but for millions of hardworking Americans — especially Hispanic families — this “progress” has only drained wallets, dashed dreams, and stolen hope.

Democrats can’t understand why Americans aren’t celebrating Kamala Harris’s economy. The answer is clear: Reckless spending has driven inflation, gutting family budgets and pricing out the American Dream. But with an America First approach, we can restore the values that make our Nation strong: faith, family, freedom, and meaningful work.

Hispanic and working-class families today face stark realities. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rick Scott (R-FL) say consumer prices have climbed 26% faster than private-sector wages. For Hispanic families who rely on cars for work, school, and family obligations, vehicle costs are skyrocketing — the price of a new car is up 20% since the Biden-Harris Administration took office, with added burdens from higher insurance premiums, rising gas prices, and tough financing terms. The cost of car ownership has increased by 32% under the Harris-Biden Administration.

Homeownership, a pillar of stability and generational wealth, is slipping out of reach. Soaring mortgage rates, a side effect of attempts to tame inflation, have more than doubled homeownership costs since 2020, leaving many families priced out of their dreams. Everyday essentials are increasingly unaffordable, too. Moody’s Analytics reports that Americans spend $784 more monthly now compared to two years ago, amounting to over $13,000 annually lost from family budgets since 2021. This “silent tax” has hit low-income and minority communities the hardest, with Hispanic families facing rising credit card debt and shrinking savings. While inflation may be stabilizing, the damage has been done, and Kamala Harris’s solutions — price controls, rent caps, and selective handouts — only risk worsening the crisis.

The America First Agenda offers a proven solution to restore prosperity and security. Rooted in values of faith, family, freedom, and work, America First policies protect the American Dream. They lower costs, bring back jobs, reduce regulation, unlock domestic energy, and curb the reckless spending that fuels inflation.

Energy independence is central to this vision, directly countering the fuel cost spikes under Biden and Harris. By producing our own energy, we reduce fuel costs, create jobs in energy sectors, and gain resilience against foreign markets. This energy self-sufficiency is vital for economic security and stabilizing costs.

America First also champions safe communities. While Harris, as “Border Czar,” has overseen open border policies that compromise the safety of our families and neighborhoods, America First prioritizes border security, crime prevention, ending human trafficking, and defeating the drug cartels to enable families to thrive in safe, lawful communities.

Like all Americans, Hispanic families want a government that safeguards faith, strengthens families, upholds freedoms, and ensures work opportunities. This means rejecting government handouts in favor of economic opportunity through low taxes, support for small businesses, and a secure future. When we invest in job creation, workforce development, and education, we open pathways to prosperity for every American family.

The Biden-Harris Administration has forced Americans to pay for its reckless choices, and Hispanic communities have felt it keenly, watching their budgets squeezed and dreams fade. Voters are rightfully skeptical of another four years of Harris-Biden policies, knowing America can do better.

America First has a record of driving prosperity, securing borders, and upholding American values. Returning to these principles can restore economic opportunity, protect communities, and ensure a brighter future for every family based on faith, family, freedom, and meaningful work.