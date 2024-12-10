9 de diciembre, 2024

Daniel Penny, the veteran who served in the Navy and was charged with second-degree murder, was found not guilty today. While much of the country watched the outcome of the trial with the peace of mind that at least a good Samaritan who risked his life to help his fellow passengers on the New York City subway was not sent to jail, outside the courthouse, Jordan Neely's family, the man who lost his life in the incident, shouted slogans in the company of BLM leaders, claiming that the matter is about racism and that Neely ended up dead because of his skin color.

The extreme left, hand in hand with BLM, has been trying for weeks to make this case a racial issue and try to achieve something similar to the acts of terrorism that were unleashed in much of the country after the death of George Floyd in 2020. They failed. Beyond social media attacks on Penny and BLM calls outside the courthouse to "do something," there are no protests in the streets.

The reason why the calls of the organization trying to use Neely's death as a trigger has had no effect is because, after four years of that event that made BLM grow in fame, many people understood that the group does not really seek to help the Black community but to ignite the country by generating hatred between races. But, above all, because in the midst of criminality that overwhelms the citizens of large Democratic cities, it is easy for anyone to put themselves in the place of the passengers of that subway and think: "I would have appreciated someone to act if I had been in that subway."

Every week, Americans see stories on the news of attacks on innocent people. Women beaten, people pushed onto train tracks, robberies and unwarranted attacks, and one of the most common questions is why no one does anything when these events happen in broad daylight and in the middle of streets full of passersby. This time, someone did something. Penny dared to risk his life to prevent any of the passengers on that train from being injured or even killed. That's why BLM's cries have not resonated with the public at all.

Now, Daniel Penny has not only been attacked on social media by the far left and has become the target of BLM accusations, but for months, this 26-year-old architecture student has had to endure a case in which he was facing a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. A case brought by the famous prosecutor Alvin Bragg - the same one who brought the outlandish case against Trump for signing a confidentiality agreement - who never seems to tire of using his office to advance the agenda of the most extreme left and destroy the foundations of justice.

Daniel Penny is a good Samaritan fiercely pursued by the extreme left, including Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Today's verdict is a defeat for BLM and left-wing prosecutors who misuse their office, but mostly, it is news of hope for a country that is tired of enduring high levels of crime and justice being used to advance political causes.