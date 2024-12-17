Press conferences are back. Trump is at the helm and says a golden era is coming for the country.

16 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump held his first press conference today after being elected president. Social networks were filled with comments highlighting the fact that it had been years since the country had seen its president communicating in an official way with citizens and answering reporters' questions. The difference between Trump and President Biden's brief and sporadic appearances is abysmal. Today it was clear that Trump is in power and is already taking charge of the country.

The issue is not only about questions of form, which are important, but above all it is about the skill with which the president-elect is already handling politics, nationally and internationally. We certainly did not see a president lost on stage, nor did we see him stuttering, or much less speaking incoherently as was the custom with President Biden. Above all, we saw a Trump showing his clear policy on economic matters and answering questions on the most important issues of the country, with the clarity of one who definitely knows what to do and knows the problem.

Monday's press conference was aimed at announcing, together with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, the investment of $100 billion in the country. The statement, beside the good news, was Trump's demonstration that he will work hand in hand with entrepreneurs to grow the economy. In the middle of the conference, the president-elect even asked Son to consider investing $200 billion. The CEO did not give an immediate response but did say that his confidence in the country's economy had grown tremendously after Trump's election.

Trump has demonstrated today, once again, his ability to lead, to encourage, and above all to execute his promises. He has not yet taken office, but to be honest, it looks like he is already leading. The stock market is already clearly showing the positive impact of his arrival, new developments are turning the tide internationally, and polls show that consumer optimism and business confidence has increased by a significant amount.

For an hour the incoming president again gave his clear vision for the country. In stark contrast to Kamala Harris' vision, Trump believes that poverty is ended by creating jobs. His goal is not to increase government spending, as the Democratic campaign proposed, but the opposite. Today it has become clear that he wants to be remembered as the president who cut taxes and regulations the most and left a thriving economy.

He said that a golden era is coming for Americans. He recalled that during his first administration he made historic tax cuts and stated that he wants to cut taxes even more, not only for businessmen but also for families. He also insisted that he will remove regulations and make it easier to extract oil, fundamental issues for the economy. He invited international investors to come to the country and said that those who invest more than $1 billion in the United States will receive expedited approvals and permits, including environmental approvals.

Today, the president-elect gave Americans back the peace of mind of knowing that someone is in charge, and not just anyone. Trump is incredibly effective at executing. Surely in the coming years we will see great changes and it is possible that his Administration will indeed leave a great legacy that will forever mark the history of this country.