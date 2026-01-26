US obtained ‘smoking gun’ evidence against Iran with Israeli help

Published by Danny Zaken - JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 26 de enero, 2026

Israeli intelligence helped the U.S. establish that Iran’s regime carried out mass executions of protesters, contradicting assurances that President Donald Trump said he had received from Iran’s leadership. Trump has said that one of the reasons he delayed a strike on Iran was a commitment to halt the execution of more than 800 detainees who had taken part in protests.

The assurance was conveyed, among other channels, in a direct message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Tehran denied that any such message was sent and claimed that there were no plans to execute 800 people. However, intelligence in the hands of the U.S. administration includes unequivocal evidence that such executions were carried out, using different methods.

Israel was a partner in obtaining this intelligence. Additional information pointed to the use of live fire against protesters in the streets and to protesters being executed by gunfire after being captured.

The issue was on the agenda in a meeting between the team of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and an American duo: envoy Steve Witkoff, who mediated contacts with Iran, and adviser Jared Kushner. The two men belong to the camp within the U.S. administration seeking a diplomatic solution to the Iranian challenge, aiming to avoid dragging the region into war and to preserve U.S. plans to reshape the Middle East.

They are backed by Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the new Sunni axis whose ties with Shi’ite-majority Iran have recently tightened. Until not long ago, Saudi Arabia struck a very different tone toward Iran, but at least publicly it has shifted its stance.

The military coalition

Opposing them are most of Trump’s other advisers and Cabinet members, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. They view a decisive blow to the Iranian regime, leading to its collapse or at least to significant weakening, as a moral imperative and a major strategic move. In their view, such an action would deliver a substantial boost to U.S. interests in the region.

Beyond Israel, supporters of such a move include the United Arab Emirates and parts of Europe, including Britain. The Emirates, Britain and Jordan would provide the full range of logistical and intelligence support required by the U.S. military in the event of an attack on Iran.

These countries are also expected to take part in intercepting missiles and drones that Iran might launch at strategic targets in the region, including Israel, U.S. bases and oil facilities in the Gulf. Trump drew criticism on Friday after downplaying the contribution of NATO countries in the war in Afghanistan, even though several of those countries took part in combat and suffered heavy losses.

Britain, one of them, lost more than 400 soldiers, and its newspapers sharply attacked Trump. He issued a partial apology on Saturday, but it remains unclear whether Britain, which has reinforced its air forces in Cyprus and Jordan, would actively participate in fighting against Iran.

On Saturday, Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, arrived in Israel for coordination meetings with senior figures in the defense establishment. Cooper would serve as the operational commander of a strike, if and when it happens.

Central Command operates a joint regional operations center that includes Israel, and according to an Israeli security source, the level of coordination between the two militaries has never been closer.

This cooperation is reflected in mutual intelligence sharing, logistical assistance and joint air defense systems operating against the missile and drone threat from Iran. The target bank is being built on the basis of shared intelligence and lessons learned from the June 2025 “12-day war.”

Under Cooper’s command, in addition to ground forces and air squadrons deployed across the Middle East, the U.S. is also deploying an aircraft carrier and destroyers armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, providing massive firepower. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is expected to move into an operationally close position early this week. All are now awaiting Trump’s order.

© JNS