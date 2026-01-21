IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 21 de enero, 2026

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the Sidon area of Southern Lebanon, the military confirmed.

The attack was carried out in response to “Hezbollah’s repeated violations of the ceasefire understandings,” according to the IDF.

Later on Wednesday, the IDF targeted another Hezbollah terrorist in the Bourj el-Chamali area of Lebanon’s south.

IDF attacked Hezbollah training camps

The military on Monday attacked Hezbollah training camps. The IDF also said it struck tunnel shafts used to store weapons at several sites in Southern Lebanon, adding that “unusual” Hezbollah terrorist activity had been identified at those locations in recent months.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared on Saturday that the Iranian-backed terrorist army would not disarm and “the aggression against Lebanon cannot continue,” claiming the organization had the “right to defend ourselves.”

The remarks followed statements by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, who said in a recent interview with Sky News Arabia that Israel retained the right to strike Lebanon until Hezbollah fully disarms.

Israel "unfortunately has the right to continue its attacks according to the agreement"

Rajji was quoted as saying that “as long as weapons are not permanently restricted,” Jerusalem “unfortunately has the right to continue its attacks according to the agreement.”

Hezbollah started attacking the Jewish state on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after the Hamas-led terrorist massacre in southern Israel, opening a second front in the country’s north that lasted until the Nov. 27, 2024, truce deal.

The truce terms required Hezbollah to disarm, starting in regions adjacent to the border, with the Lebanese Armed Forces being mandated to establish a monopoly over weapons in the country.

"Beirut’s efforts were “an encouraging beginning"

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office in a Jan. 8 statement said that while Beirut’s efforts were “an encouraging beginning,” they were “far from sufficient” given Hezbollah’s ongoing Iran-aided rearmament efforts.

“The ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between Israel and Lebanon states clearly, Hezbollah must be fully disarmed. This is imperative for Israel’s security and Lebanon’s future,” said Jerusalem.

© JNS