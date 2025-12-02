Netanyahu: Israel open to Syria deal but will protect northern communities

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 2 de diciembre, 2025

Jerusalem remains ready to negotiate a security arrangement with the new Syrian regime but will "stand by its principles" to prevent a repeat of the Oct. 7, 2023, assault, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Tuesday.

“After October 7th, we are determined to defend our communities along our borders, including the northern border,” he stated during a visit to Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, where Israeli troops wounded in last week’s clashes in Syria remain hospitalized.

Israel’s policies are aimed at "preventing the entrenchment of terrorists and hostile activities against us, protecting Druze allies and ensuring that the State of Israel is safe from ground or other attacks," he said.

Jerusalem expects the Sunni Islamist regime in Damascus to establish a demilitarized zone from the capital to the Israel Defense Forces-held buffer zone in southern Syria, Netanyahu said in his comments.

"We hold these areas in order to ensure the security of Israeli citizens, and that is what obligates us," the premier continued. "In good spirit and with an understanding of these principles, it is also possible to reach a deal with the Syrians, but we will stand by our principles."

Last week’s targeted counter-terrorism raid in southern Syria’s Beit Jinn area, which sought to apprehend operatives from the Jamaa Islamiya terror group, left six IDF soldiers wounded, including three seriously.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu "praised the soldiers for their actions in battle, wishing them a full recovery."

The Nov. 27-28 operation showed the importance of "proactive activity to counter terrorism in the security zone," OC IDF Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo said in remarks published by the army on Sunday.

"We cannot wait for the enemy to attack, we must be proactive," the IDF Northern Command head was said to have told soldiers during a drill, adding: "We will not allow terror to establish itself along our borders."

After the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, the IDF seized control of parts of southern Syria, expanding a security zone and maintaining a presence amid ongoing clashes and strikes.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied reports that Israel has signaled its willingness to give up the buffer zone as part of a new security deal.

Talks with Damascus are focused on "a security arrangement in which they demilitarize southwest Syria, and we ensure the security of our Druze allies in Jabal al-Druze," the Israeli leader said on Sept. 22.

Netanyahu reiterated during a tour of the security zone last week that the Jewish state may need to defend itself or strike "at any moment."

"We attribute enormous importance to our defensive and offensive ability here; it’s a mission that could develop at any moment," said Netanyahu, who led a high-level delegation to the area that also included Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and other senior officials.

The United States had reportedly hoped to conclude the agreement with Syria and announce it at the U.N. General Assembly last September, but the negotiations stalled due to significant gaps between the two sides.

Damascus is demanding a return to the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement that ended the 1973 Yom Kippur War and Jerusalem’s full withdrawal from areas captured after the fall of the Assad regime.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that Damascus was "working diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together."

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said it was important that "nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State … it is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria."

After the remarks, Netanyahu spoke with Trump. According to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, the two leaders stressed the importance and their commitment to dismantling Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza, and discussed expanding peace agreements.

