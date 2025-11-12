Treasury Department imposes sanctions on multinational networks supporting Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 12 de noviembre, 2025

The U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Wednesday on a group of multinational networks supporting Iran’s ballistic missile and drone programs.

The department stated that one of the networks centered on a three-man venture they called the “MVM partnership,” comprising the UAE-based German national Marco Klinge and two Iran- and Turkey-based Iranian nationals, Majid Dolatkhah and Vahid Qayumi.

“Since 2023, the partnership and its network have coordinated the procurement of ballistic missile propellant ingredients—including sodium chlorate, sodium perchlorate and sebacic acid—from China on behalf of Parchin Chemical Industries, an element of Iran’s Defense Industries Organization that is responsible for the import and export of chemical goods,” Treasury said.

The partnership has procured and transported hundreds of metric tons of missile propellant ingredients from China in that time period, per the department.

In addition to Klinge, Dolatkhah and Qayumi, the Treasury also imposed sanctions on 29 other individuals and entities in seven countries, including Germany, India and Ukraine.

The Ukraine sanctions relate to three front companies that supplied drone parts and technology to Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics through a series of intermediaries.

Treasury noted that this is the second round of sanctions imposed on Iran and its proxies since the return of United Nations “snapback” sanctions in September.

John Hurley, under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the move was in line with U.S. President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy against the Iranian regime.

“Across the globe, Iran exploits financial systems to launder funds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies,” Hurley said. “The United States also expects the international community to fully implement UN snapback sanctions on Iran to cut off its access to the global financial system.”

© JNS.