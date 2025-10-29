IDF: Truce resumes in Gaza after Hamas attack, Israeli reprisals

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 29 de octubre, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday morning reaffirmed its commitment to the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, which had been jeopardized after a deadly Hamas attack on Israeli forces the previous day prompted retaliatory strikes.

“Following a series of significant strikes in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were attacked, the IDF has begun renewed enforcement of the agreement after its violation by the Hamas terror organization,” the military said.

As part of its retaliation, the IDF said it targeted more than 30 high-ranking commanders of various terrorist groups operating in Gaza.

“The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it,” the statement added.

IDF Master Sgt. (res.) Yona Efraim Feldbaum was killed in southern Gaza on Tuesday. According to Israel’s Army Radio, he was killed when enemy fire struck his bulldozer during operations in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, which remains under IDF control under the terms of the ceasefire.

Minutes after the initial shooting, anti-tank missiles were fired at an armored IDF vehicle, though no further casualties were reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Tuesday night that, following a security briefing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the IDF to “carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip.”

President Donald Trump, speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, voiced support for Netanyahu’s response to Hamas’s truce violation.

“They killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back, and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back,” Trump said. The president emphasized that the “skirmish” did not endanger the ceasefire.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that “dozens of Hamas commanders were thwarted in a powerful IDF operation since yesterday, in response to the attack on IDF soldiers and the blatant violation of the agreement.”

According to the defense minister, “there is and will be no immunity for anyone from the leadership of the terror organization—neither those wearing suits nor those hiding in the tunnels.”

“Whoever raises his hand against IDF soldiers, his hand will be severed,” Katz added. “The IDF has been instructed to act forcefully against any Hamas target, and so it will be in the future. Whoever attacks IDF soldiers and violates agreements will pay the full price.”

