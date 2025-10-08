‘Five-alarm fire’: Study suggests rising hatred leads Jews to increase personal safety

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 8 de octubre, 2025

Almost half of American Jews have taken actions in the last year to increase their personal security and safety, a step that the head of the Anti-Defamation League called a “five-alarm fire for our entire country.”

The ADL and the Jewish Federations of North America released a study on Monday that found that 48% of U.S. Jews acted to increase their safety, including 14% who made plans to flee the country, if necessary.

“It is so profoundly sad that Jewish Americans are now discussing worst-case scenarios,” stated Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL.

“When American Jews, who have built lives, careers and families for generations, are making contingency plans to flee, we must recognize this as a five-alarm fire for our entire country,” he said. “This is not just a Jewish problem. It’s an American problem that demands immediate action from leaders at every level.”

More than half of American Jews surveyed (55%) said they experienced antisemitism in the last year, and 57% said Jew-hatred has become a “normal Jewish experience.”

Nearly eight in 10 American Jews (79%) said they are concerned about antisemitism, and 18% reported being the victim of an assault, facing the threat of a physical attack or experiencing verbal harassment. And some 36% said they saw actual or threatened antisemitic violence, according to the study.

The findings were released a day before the second anniversary of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Israel has accepted a 20-point peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Hamas terror group has claimed that it accepts an outline of the plan.

The report suggests that American Jews are resilient in the face of rising hate.

“Rather than retreating in fear, American Jews are choosing to stand together, strengthen their bonds and affirm their identity,” stated Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Federation. “This surge in Jewish engagement represents hope and determination in the face of hate.”

