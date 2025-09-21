UK, Canada, Australia recognize ‘State of Palestine’

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 21 de septiembre, 2025

The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia on Sunday all recognized a putative Palestinian state, acting amid the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

The synchronized announcements, coming within minutes of each other, defied opposition from the American and Israeli governments, who said such a move would be a reward for terrorism.

“Since 1947, it has been the policy of every Canadian government to support a two-state solution for lasting peace in the Middle East,” read a written statement by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “This envisioned the creation of a sovereign, democratic and viable State of Palestine, building its future in peace and security alongside the State of Israel.

“Hamas has terrorized the people of Israel and oppressed the people of Gaza, wreaking horrific suffering,” the statement continued. “It is imperative that Hamas release all hostages, fully disarm and play no role in the future governance of Palestine. Hamas has stolen from the Palestinian people, cheated them of their life and liberty, and can in no way dictate their future.

“The current Israeli government is working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established. … It is in this context that Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” Carney said.

Moments later, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a similar statement.

He said that his country’s recognition of the “independent and sovereign State of Palestine” reflects Australia’s “longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian peoples.”

Albanese stressed that “the terrorist organization Hamas must have no role in Palestine.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a video statement, said, “Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly—as prime minister of this great country—that the United Kingdom formally recognizes the state of Palestine.

“In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and of a two-state solution. That means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state—at the moment we have neither,” he said.

Several other countries led by France plan to make similar announcements on Sunday and Monday.

