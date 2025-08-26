Israeli rearrested after spraying ‘Holocaust in Gaza’ on Holy Sepulchre

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 26 de agosto, 2025

A Jewish Israeli man who was detained two weeks ago for spray-painting “There’s a Holocaust in Gaza” on the Western Wall was re-arrested by police on Monday after tagging the Church of the Holy Sepulchre with similar graffiti.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Jerusalem resident, was arrested overnight on Monday after police received a report of a suspicious person wandering the Old City, according to Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster.

Officers located the suspect near the Christian holy site, carrying a paint canister. During their searches of the area, the officers discovered graffiti inside the church with the inscription in Hebrew, “There is a Holocaust in Gaza.”

The suspect was set to be brought before a court later on Tuesday, where police said they would ask for an extension of his remand, according to Channel 12.

Approximately two weeks before, the suspect defaced the Western Wall in the area of the “Ezrat Yisrael” egalitarian prayer space as well as the outer walls of the city’s Great Synagogue with the same graffiti. Israeli officials from across the political spectrum condemned the vandalism.

The paint was swiftly removed from the stones by the Israel Antiquities Authority’s conservation team, the IAA said.

After the suspect admitted to vandalizing the holy site, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court decided to release him for psychological treatment.

Channel 12 said his family contacted the office of Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef and informed him that the suspect was dealing with serious mental health problems and had a history of hospitalization.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, revered as Christianity’s holiest site, is believed by many Christians to encompass both Golgotha, where Jesus was crucified, and the tomb from which he is said to have risen.

Netanyahu hails Hezbollah disarmament plan, pledges Israeli support

Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah, and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday.



The premier hailed Beirut’s early-August approval of a U.S.-backed plan as a “significant step” and a “momentous decision.” The plan directs the army to begin working toward the disarmament of Hezbollah and all other non-state armed groups by the end of 2025.



“If the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence in coordination with the U.S.-led security mechanism,” said Netanyahu.



“Now is the time for both Israel and Lebanon to move forward in a spirit of cooperation, focusing on the shared objective of disarming Hezbollah and promoting the stability and prosperity of both nations,” the statement concluded.

© JNS