Anti-Israel vandals deface AOC’s office

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 22 de julio, 2025

Anti-Israel vandals defaced the Bronx, N.Y., office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday after the far-left member of “The Squad” in the U.S. House of Representatives voted against cutting aid to the Jewish state, the New York Post reported.

The vandals wrote in red paint that the congresswoman “funds genocide in Gaza.”

The Boogie Down Liberation Front, which claimed responsibility, stated that “the Bronx is sick and tired of people like AOC and Ritchie Torres using us as a stepping stone for their own political careers.”

The group added that the Bronx “stands with the people of Palestine” and denounces Ocasio-Cortez’s “hypocrisy.” (JNS sought comment from the congresswoman’s office.)

A frequent, outspoken critic of Israel, Ocasio-Cortez voted against an amendment proposed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) that would have cut about $500 million from Israel’s defense systems in the defense appropriations bill.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of U.S. munitions being used in Gaza. Of course, I voted against it,” Ocasio-Cortez stated. “What it does do is cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to continue.”

At press time, neither of Ocasio-Cortez’s active handles on X—one personal and one congressional—had acknowledged or commented on the vandalism.

