Washington state parental rights initiative draws national spotlight

USPS Smart Lockers for package pickup stand in the lobby of the United States Postal Service (USPS) AFP

Published by Carleen Johnson | The Center Square - Just The News 17 de agosto, 2026

The Nov. 3 general election is just 80 days out and in Washington state, much of the attention is centered around three initiatives that will appear on the ballot.

One of those is Initiative 001, which would reinstate a parental bill of rights. The other two concern the protection of girls' in sports and a repeal of the new income tax.

Championed by conservative group Let's Go Washington, I-001, if approved by voters, would once again require schools to provide prior notification to parents when a student seeks non-emergency medical services or mental health counseling on campus.

The Washington parental rights fight is getting some national attention too.

Suzanne Gallagher, executive director of Parents Rights in Education attended an Aug. 7 campaign kickoff event for the initiative and the other two LGW measures that will be on the ballot.

In a Thursday interview, Gallagher told The Center Square the issues being debated in Washington are happening in states all across the nation.

“Other people are talking to your child, and they literally are not only coaching them in the transition possibility, but they're letting them know that this is happening at school. We can keep it secret from your parents until you're ready to make the announcement,” said Gallagher.

“And when you go home, you just act like normal. Your parents will never know.”

CURRENT LAW

Under current law, students aged 13 and older can consent to certain treatments without parental knowledge. In some cases, they can leave campus for care without notifications being sent home to a parent or guardian.

The battle goes back to 2024, when LGW sent an initiative, I-2081, to the legislature, signed by hundreds of thousands of Washington voters. Lawmakers adopted the measure but then came back one year later and amended parental rights under House Bill 1296.

Upon final passage of HB 1296, Rep. Shaun Scott, D-Seattle, urged fellow lawmakers to support the measure.

“For families from marginalized backgrounds, black, indigenous, immigrant, undocumented folks, a recent initiative raised very serious concerns because of vague language…this is a bill that aims to create very clear understanding. It protects parental and legal guardian involvement in student education. It's a bill that aligns with civil rights laws. It honors the diversity of families,” said Scott on April 24, 2025.

The bill fundamentally altered Washington State’s parental notification laws by restricting parental access to student medical records, and prioritizing student privacy at school, prompting LGW to once again gather signatures for another attempt to restore parental rights.

I-001 was certified and sent to Washington lawmakers for consideration in the 2026 legislative session, but majority Democrats refused to hold a public hearing on the initiative.

That sent the initiative to the Nov 3, 2026, ballot.

Supporters of HB 1296 argued the law protects student privacy, safety, and inclusive learning environments, namely LGBTQ and trans youth.

They framed it as a balance between parental involvement and student safety.

But Gallagher said schools have no right to keep secrets from parents.

“At school, you'll be one person, and your parents will have no idea. In fact, school staff are cautioned if this child is transitioning at school, and parents don't know, that they are to use the child's name, their 'old' name, and their 'old' pronouns when they're speaking to the parent,” she said.

HB 1296 also created a new process through which the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction can investigate and take action against school districts found to be intentionally violating state law.

Several Washington districts that have pushed back on OSPI, or passed local resolutions stating they will comply with federal law, rather than state law when it comes to parental notification, have received threatening letters from OSPI, notifying the districts their state funding could be cut.

"It's very cult like,” said Gallagher. Where we're keeping everything from the parent. Because the federal law, and Supreme Court rulings support parental rights, and their right to know, their right to be notified, their right to have access to records.”

“What these people are doing is unconstitutional.”

© Just The News