Los Angeles school superintendent resigns amid federal investigation

Published by Ian Maile - Just The News 22 de junio, 2026

Los Angeles Unified School District's Alberto Carvalho has resigned from his position of superintendent of the nation's second-largest school district.

His resignation Sunday comes four months after the FBI raided his home and district office as part of an investigation tied to district contracts and a failed artificial intelligence chatbot project.

"I believe our schools must remain focused on students and learning without distraction. I am resigning as Superintendent of LAUSD effective today, June 21, 2026.” Carvalho wrote in his resignation letter, obtained by Los Angeles Times.

The embattled superintendent was placed on paid administrative shortly after the Feb. 25 raids. Federal authorities have not announced any criminal charges against the superintendent, who has denied any wrongdoing.

“The Board remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring stability, continuity, and continued progress through strong leadership,” the district announced in a statement early Monday. “Our focus remains unchanged: providing every student with a high-quality education, supporting our dedicated workforce, and maintaining the trust of the communities we serve.”

Carvalho, who has been LAUSD’s Superintendent for four years, arrived in Los Angeles after serving Miami-Dade in the same position for 14 years. The board also announced acting superintendent Andrés Chait will remain until a permanent decision is made.

The Los Angeles school district is the second largest in the country, serving over 430,000 students across 780 schools.

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