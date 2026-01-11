GoFundMe for Minneapolis woman killed by ICE closes after surpassing $1.5 million

A nationwide fundraising effort to aid the family of Renee Nicole Good, the Minneapolis woman fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Jan. 7, has officially closed after raising more than $1.5 million.

Organizers launched the GoFundMe page just hours after the 37-year-old mother of three was killed during a federal immigration enforcement operation on a residential street near her Minneapolis home.

The campaign quickly exceeded its original goal — initially set at $50,000 — drawing contributions from tens of thousands of donors before closing with roughly $1.5 million raised. The organizers said the funds will be placed in a trust to support Good’s surviving family members.

© Just The News