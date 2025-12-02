WV governor says National Guardsman shot in DC is showing 'positive' signs, still serious condition

Scene of the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington DC AFP .

Published by Just The News | misty severi 2 de diciembre, 2025

West Virginia Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Monday that a National Guardsman who was shot near the White House last week is showing "positive" signs but is still in serious condition.

U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, were shot last Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Beckstrom, who was 20-years-old, later died from her injuries, but Wolfe has remained in critical condition.

Morrisey said Wolfe was able to confirm that he could hear a nurse talking to him, and that he wiggled his toes when asked to do so.

"I want to say I’m not the doctor. I’m not going to try to pretend to be so. What I will say is that Andrew remains in serious condition," Morrisey said in a press conference. "We did have some positive news."

"We were told that Andrew was asked if he could hear the nurse, who asked the question, to give a thumbs up, and he did respond, and we were told that he also wiggled his toes," he continued. "So we take that a positive sign."

The governor said that he also promised to pass a message from Wolfe's mother, who was seeking prayers for her son.

"These are wonderful people, and the family is going through a very difficult situation right now as Andrew fights to survive," he added.

The Homeland Security Department confirmed late Wednesday that the man suspected of shooting the two West Virginia National Guardsmen was a 29-year-old Afghan national named Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. in 2021.

The shooting has prompted several recent immigration and national security changes, including a pause on all asylum decisions until all necessary vetting steps are completed to ensure American safety.

