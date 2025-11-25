Paris prosecutor announces four more arrests in Louvre Museum heist

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt - Just The News 25 de noviembre, 2025

The Paris prosecutor announced Tuesday that four more arrests were made in connection with the Louvre Museum heist last month, in which $102 million worth of jewels were stolen.

Two men and two women from the Paris region are in custody and range in age from 31 to 40, said the prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, whose office is leading the investigation, according to the Associated Press.

Beccuau didn’t say what role the four people are suspected of playing in the Oct. 19 theft.

The stolen jewels haven't been recovered. The jewels include a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense, and Empress Eugénie’s pearl-and-diamond tiara.

The police previously caught other suspected members of the four-man team thought to have carried out the robbery.

Preliminary charges have been filed against three men and one woman arrested in October.

