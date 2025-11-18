US Marshal operation in Florida rescues 122 children between the age of 23 months and 17

Published by Just The News | Bethany Blankley | the center square 18 de noviembre, 2025

A U.S. Marshall operation has resulted in the rescue of 122 children in Florida, according to state Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The statewide rescue operation, Operation Home for the Holidays, was one of the largest child-recovery operations in U.S. history, Uthmeier said at a news conference on Monday.

He also issued a warning to those preying on children. "By now you should know if you come into Florida and you want to lay a finger on our kids, if you want to prey upon them, if you want to groom them, if you want to abuse them, everybody up here is coming for you with everything we've got."

"We're going to lock you up for as long as possible. Where eligible for child sex battery, we will indeed seek the death penalty," he said.

This operation spanned across Tampa Bay, Orlando, Jacksonville and Fort Myers.

It took place over a period of two weeks, involving a multi-disciplinary and multiagency task force looking for vulnerable youth in Central Florida.

Marshals located and rescued 57 children in the Tampa Bay region, 14 in Orlando, 22 in Jacksonville, and 29 in Fort Myers, authorities said. Children rescued were between the ages of 23 months and 17 years old. Many "had experienced various levels of abuse, neglect, exploitation, or exposure to other criminal activity," authorities said.

Authorities said they have so far made six felony arrests; additional charges are expected. Investigations are ongoing.

The operation "highlights the strength and diligence of Florida’s Law Enforcement," Uthmeier said. "Many of these kids have been victimized in unspeakable ways. We will prosecute their abusers to the fullest extent of the law."

U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Florida Bill Berger said the operation was built "on the wants and needs of our communities. We are honored to play a leading role in answering those calls."

Investigators used real-time intelligence and field operations to locate the missing children, Uthmeier said. Once found, they employed "rapid access to child-focused services," involving state child protective services agencies, victim advocates and child welfare specialists who coordinated with law enforcement partners to provide immediate resources to the rescued children.

The AG’s Office of Statewide Prosecution prosecuting multiple felony cases stemming from the operation, including crimes involving sexual battery on a child and custodial interference.

The operation was the second in four months.

In June, the U.S. Marshal’s Office led Operation Dragon Eye in the Tampa Bay Area. The AG’s Office of Statewide Prosecution provided legal counsel; 20 federal, state and local agencies were involved.

The operation resulted in more than 60 children being rescued, The Center Square reported.

© Just The News.