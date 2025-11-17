Judge blasts DOJ for 'missteps' in Comey case

Published by Just The News 17 de noviembre, 2025

The judge overseeing the case against former FBI Director James Comey excoriated the Justice Department on Monday over its handling of grand jury proceedings.

"[T]he record points to a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps, missteps that led an FBI agent and a prosecutor to potentially undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding," wrote Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick, according to the Associated Press.

Comey was charged in September with obstruction of justice and making a false statement to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty and challenged the legitimacy of the case under Eastern District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan.

Halligan assumed the post following the resignation of Erik Sibert.

