Coast Guard responds to Russian spy ship near Hawaii

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt - Just The News 14 de noviembre, 2025

The Coast Guard said it has responded to a Russian military spy ship near Hawaii and continues to monitor the vessel.

The military branch announced Thursday that the Vishnya-class intelligence ship was detected on Oct. 29 about 15 nautical miles south of Oahu, Fox News reported.

The Coast Guard responded to the Russian Federation Navy Auxiliary General Intelligence ship, Kareliya, with the HC-130 Hercules from Air Station Barbers Point and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart by conducting a safe and professional overflight and transiting near the vessel.

Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the vessel’s activities near U.S. territorial waters to provide maritime security for U.S. vessels operating in the area and to support U.S. homeland defense efforts.

"The U.S. Coast Guard routinely monitors maritime activity around the Hawaiian Islands and throughout the Pacific to ensure the safety and security of U.S. waters," Capt. Matthew Chong, chief of response for the Coast Guard Oceania District, said in a statement.

"Working in concert with partners and allies, our crews monitor and respond to foreign military vessel activity near our territorial waters to protect our maritime borders and defend our sovereign interests."

The Vishnya-class is a group of intelligence collection ships built for the Soviet Navy in the 1980s, and there are seven ships still in service with the Russian Navy.

