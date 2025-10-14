DOJ: Swift arrest in threat to Benny Johnson 'reminder' of agency's vow to stop political violence

Published by Israel Duro 14 de octubre, 2025

Top Justice Department officials say the recent arrest of a California man for allegedly sending a threatening letter to a conservative influencer makes good on their promise – particularly after the Charlie Kirk assassination – to put an end to political violence in the U.S.

"This coward hiding behind a keyboard was taken into custody and charged federally for mailing threatening communications," Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday in announcing the arrest of George Russell Isbell Jr., of San Diego. 'We cannot allow this political violence to continue any longer. This arrest will serve as a reminder to many – do not do this, we will find you and bring you to justice.”

In the letter, the 69-year-old Isbell allegedly wrote to the conservative influencer, identified as Benny Johnson, that he needed “to be exterminated, according to the Justice Department.

"Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope!"

Isbell's letter also mentions Kirk, the conservative political activist who was assassinated Sept. 10 at a public event at Utah Valley University and states he hopes the U.S. flag “strangles the life out" of Johnson.

"Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope! Planning any public engagements? Love to see your head explode and your blood stain the concrete red. What a sight!," the letter continues, according to the DOJ's complaint against Isbell.

The complaint states Isbell mailed the letter on or about Sept. 18 – eight days after Kirk's assassination, in which the alleged shooter appeared to be opposed to Kirk's political ideology.

"The FBI and our partners will not tolerate threats of violence"

The letter and Kirk's killing are among the latest in a series of episodes related to political violence, including the killing in June of a Minnesota Democratic state legislator and her husband and two attempts to kill Republican Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“Unfortunately, a rise in political threats has been accompanied by a rise in political violence,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida, who is part of the Isbell case.

Isbell is charged in connection with mailing a threat to injure or kill and, if convicted, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

“The FBI and our partners will not tolerate threats of violence like the kind allegedly made by the defendant about a media personality,” said bureau Director Kash Patel Friday in announcing Isbell's arrest. “We will continue to investigate, pursue, and find those responsible for this conduct and ensure such criminals are held to full account in our justice system.”

