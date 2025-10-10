DHS unveils plans for nearly 1,500 miles of border wall

Published by ben whedon 10 de octubre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday announced plans to build nearly 1,500 miles of border wall in order to make good on President Donald Trump's signature campaign promise.

The wall will begin at the Pacific Ocean near San Diego and run to Texas, as far as Brownsville, the Washington Times reported. The agency has already issued initial contracts to begin construction. In total, the barrier would include 1,422 miles of so-called Smart Wall.

Trump famously campaigned in 2016 on building a southern border wall, though he was unable to secure enough funding to complete the project in his first term. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act largely appropriated the remaining funds needed.

"For years, Washington talked about border security but failed to deliver. This president changed that," CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said. "The Smart Wall means more miles of barriers, more technology and more capability for our agents on the ground. This is how you take control of the border."

Under the current administration, CBP has released zero illegal aliens into the U.S. interior in multiple months.

