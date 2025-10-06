Trump calls on Virginia Democrat candidate for AG to exit race after violent text messages surface

Published by Just The News 6 de octubre, 2025

President Trump called on the Democratic candidate for Virginia attorney general to withdraw from the race, following revelations he sent text messages that made violent references to a former Republican legislative leader.

According to August 2022 text messages obtained by National Review, the candidate, Jay Jones, wrote the following to Virginia Delegate Carrie Coyner: "Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

Jones’ remarks targeted then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican, and reportedly included a statement wishing harm to his children.

Trump joined Vice President JD Vance, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and House Speaker Mike Johnson in calling on Jones to resign from the race.

"It has just come out that the Radical Left Lunatic, Jay Jones, who is running against Jason Miyares, the GREAT Attorney General in Virginia, made SICK and DEMENTED jokes, if they were jokes at all, which were not funny, and that he wrote down and sent around to people, concerning the murdering of a Republican Legislator, his wife, and their children," Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday.

Jones apologized Friday, saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

“Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry,” Jones said. He added that he reached out to apologize directly to Gilbert and his family.

