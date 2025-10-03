Apple removes ICE tracking apps from its online store over law enforcement safety concerns

Published by Misty Severi 3 de octubre, 2025

Apple confirmed Thursday that it has removed multiple Immigration and Customs Enforcement tracking apps from its app store over concern about the safety of ICE agents amid an increase in violent attacks on ICE officers.

The removal comes shortly after the suspect in a shooting at a Dallas ICE facility last month allegedly researched the app before the Sept. 24 shooting. The suspect, who allegedly intended to target ICE agents, killed two detainees.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department raised the concern about the safety of ICE agents to Apple earlier Thursday and asked the company to remove the ICEBlock app, which uses crowdsourcing to report ICE movements.

"We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so," Bondi told Fox News. "ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed.

"This Department of Justice will continue making every effort to protect our brave federal law enforcement officers, who risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe," she added.

Apple confirmed to the outlet that it removed the app and other similar ones because the store was designed to be a "safe and trusted place to discover apps."

"Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store," the company said.

ICEBlock creator Joshua Aaron condemned the decision to remove his app, stating that allegations it was designed to harm law enforcement officers were "patently false."

"We are determined to fight this with everything we have," Aaron told Fox News. "Our mission has always been to protect our neighbors from the terror this administration continues to reign down on the people of this nation."

